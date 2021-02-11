Bail was set at $10 million without conditions for Gregory Ulrich, the 67-year-old Buffalo man accused of a shooting at a Buffalo clinic.

Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, 39 of Maple Lake, died as a result of the shooting at Allina Health Clinic – Buffalo Crossroads. Four other Allina Health employees were injured.

A first appearance and bail hearing was held at 10:30 a.m. at the Wright County Justice Center in Buffalo. Ulrich appeared before the court via Zoom from a room at the Wright County Jail.

In addressing charges filed earlier on the morning of Feb. 11, Wright County Attorney laid out to the court that Ulrich went into the clinic with a semi-automatic handgun and incendiary devices.

He knew he was going to shoot the place up. He knew he was going to blow it up, Lutes told the court.

The seven criminal charges against Ulrich include second degree murder with intent, four counts of first degree premeditated attempted murder, exploding an  incendiary device with gross regard for life or property, and possessing a pistol without a permit.

At the bail hearing, the court allowed the $10 million bail to be reduced to $5 million if certain conditions are met. 

Those conditions include remaining law abiding, making future court appearances, refraining from using alxcohol or controlled substances, staying in Minnesota unless giving permission to leave by the court, refraining from the use or possession of firearms, staying medically compliant, and adhering to GPS monitoring. If released, Ulrich will not be allowed to enter an Allina clinic or hospital- in Buffalo or elsewhere in the Allina Health system.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments