Bail was set at $10 million without conditions for Gregory Ulrich, the 67-year-old Buffalo man accused of a shooting at a Buffalo clinic.
Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, 39 of Maple Lake, died as a result of the shooting at Allina Health Clinic – Buffalo Crossroads. Four other Allina Health employees were injured.
A first appearance and bail hearing was held at 10:30 a.m. at the Wright County Justice Center in Buffalo. Ulrich appeared before the court via Zoom from a room at the Wright County Jail.
In addressing charges filed earlier on the morning of Feb. 11, Wright County Attorney laid out to the court that Ulrich went into the clinic with a semi-automatic handgun and incendiary devices.
He knew he was going to shoot the place up. He knew he was going to blow it up, Lutes told the court.
The seven criminal charges against Ulrich include second degree murder with intent, four counts of first degree premeditated attempted murder, exploding an incendiary device with gross regard for life or property, and possessing a pistol without a permit.
At the bail hearing, the court allowed the $10 million bail to be reduced to $5 million if certain conditions are met.
Those conditions include remaining law abiding, making future court appearances, refraining from using alxcohol or controlled substances, staying in Minnesota unless giving permission to leave by the court, refraining from the use or possession of firearms, staying medically compliant, and adhering to GPS monitoring. If released, Ulrich will not be allowed to enter an Allina clinic or hospital- in Buffalo or elsewhere in the Allina Health system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.