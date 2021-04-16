A Monticello-based artist is helping students liven up the grounds of their nature-based school by making something out of nothing.
Alison Yager received a Teaching Artist Grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board (CMAB) for her project, “Land Art for Kids!”
Under the art program, pre-K and kindergarten students enrolled in the Monticello School District’s nature-based school program at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park Monticello will collect and sort different sized rocks from the park and place them in a pattern to create art along a walkway from their classroom at the park chalet to the park’s amphitheater.
Yager participated in the CMBA’s teaching artist program, and received the grant after completing the program, she said.
Yager was inspired by renowned artist Andrew Goldsworthy, known for his site-specific art involving natural materials and the passage of time. Goldsworthy’s art projects are generally created from materials found on the site of their installation, Yager explained.
“He’s know for creating something out of nothing,” Yager said. “I thought his style of work would resonate with the students at the nature school.”
Through her “Land Art for Kids” project, students will be asked to collect rocks on their regular walks. The rocks will be used to build patterns, Yager said.
“They can go out and explore and find the materials we need,” she said.
The students can collect something in nature and, through art, make it greater than itself, she said.
The collecting of rocks will also allow students to incorporate the things they are learning in school, such as sorting and the judging of size, sher added.
“They will learn that even through their interactions with nature and play, they can be creative,” Yager said.
The beauty of the project lies in its simplicity, she said.
“We don’t need money to buy a canvas, the park is their canvas,” Yager said.
Yager’s goal is to have the students complete the project prior to an annual parents night at the school so the students can share with their parents what they helped create while at school.
Reach Jeffrey Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.