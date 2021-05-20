Monticello residents will get an opportunity to experience the art form of plein air Saturday, May 22 while enjoying the Monticello air.
Accomplished landscape painter Greg Lecker will be at West Bridge Park from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 22 with a select number of local artists working on a live outdoor painting event, according to Sue Seeger of the Monticello Arts Initiative known as MontiArts.
The art, known as Plein Air Painting, is about leaving the four walls of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape, according to the art website, www.artistsnetwork.com.
The practice goes back for centuries but was truly made into an art form by the French Impressionists, the website states. Their desire to paint light and its changing, ephemeral qualities, coupled with the creation of transportable paint tubes and the box easel—the precursor to the plein air easels of today—allowed artists the freedom to paint “en plein air,” which is the French expression for “in the open air,” the site continues.
Greg Lecker paints landscapes en plein air (in the open air) and in the studio. Having applied the medium of light as an architectural lighting designer for thirty years, Greg captures the changing atmosphere of man-made & natural settings in art filled with color, motion, and emotion.
Lecker communicates his experiences in “real-time” with passersby and shares oil paintings – sometimes still wet – with gallery visitors and collectors to trigger memories of favorite places or make introductions for newly discovered treasures.
While in Monticello, Greg Lecker will be working on his “Watersheds” project, which is being funded through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board as well as with funds from Minnesota’s Clean Water Land & Legacy program.
Through the project, Lecker will create portraits of our state’s three watersheds while engaging Minnesotans in conversation and painting demonstrations offered within each waterscape.
“Greg has graciously invited a limited number of intermediate level adult painters to join him, and the public is welcome to come by and watch,” Seeger said. She recommends viewers bring along a lawn chair so they can watch comfortably.
Lecker’s Monticello stop will be along the bank of the Mississippi River, In 2020, Lecker held similar events along the North Shore of Lake Superior between Lutsen and Grand Marais, and in Moorhead along the Red River.
For those interested in seeing Greg Leckers’s work, one has to travel no further than downtown Monticello.
Lecker’s work is on display at the former We Thrive Fitness building (101 W. Broadway St.), now an ever-changing gallery of art referred to as “What the Art” operated by MontiArts.
Earlier this month, Lecker hung a new walkable window art exhibit at the WTA building and at Preferred Title next door.
“His beautiful work will be on display through the month of June, and he’ll be attending our first in-person Second Saturday event this year to talk about his work and meet Monticello’s arts supporters,” Seeger said. That event will be from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the WTA building, she said.
All of Lecker’s work on display at the WTA building is for sale, Seeger added.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.