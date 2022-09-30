Art of the Day: Art show features 500-plus creations

by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
Five. Hundred. Fifty. Seven.
Come Friday, Sept. 30, thats how many consecutive days Sally Booth has been creating art.
To commemorate the milestone, Booth will be celebrating opening night of her solo art show, “Art of the Day: 500 Days and Counting.”
Booth, a Big Lake native who moved across the river to Monticello 23 years ago, has always created art.
But until about 1 1/2 years ago, she had never created art 557 days in a row.
“A couple days in a row, maybe,” Booth said. “But not much more.”
But on March 21, 2021 the monotony of her days reached a crescendo.
“I was working from home in the daytime and getting through the night watching TV,” Booth said.
It’s not a lifestyle Booth was enjoying living.
“I decided I needed to find time in each day to do something for myself,” she said.
She found that something. It was art.
On that March day in 2021, Sally Booth didn’t plan on creating art 500 days in a row. She didn’t plan on creating 300 days in a row either. Or even 100 days.
“To be honest, on day 1, I wasn’t even sure there would be a day 2,” Booth said.
But the lifelong artist was reminded that there is so many different ways to make art.
While Sally Booth posts her daily creation to both Facebook and Instagram pages, she is steadfast in her position that her art is created for no one but Sally Booth.
“I’m not trying to impress anyone. I do it just for me,” Booth said.
“My art is just Sally,” she said.
Booth’s art features what has been described as her whimsical, often skeletal creatures and creations. Her mediums include sketches, watercolors, acrylic paints and markers, inks, sculpty creatures, art on found objects, and more.
She is often inspired by things she likes. She has a skull collection, likes taxidermy animals, and collects hands and feet. She has four cats- three that are hairless-and one she calls a werewolf cat.
“It is what it is,” Booth said. “My art isn’t scary, and I’m not scary.”
Yet, her art lacks process, she said.
“The process is...that there’s no process,” Booth said.
Often times, when she sits down to start the day’s art project, she doesn’t know what she’s going to do,” she said.
Through more than 555 days of creating art, Booth has found art to be...almost therapeutic.
“In a weird way, my art has become like a journal,” Booth said.
“My art has helped me remember what I was going through in my life at the time,” she said.
Like any artist, Sally Booth insists that “My art is me.”
That “me” that makes up Sally Booth is rooted in Big Lake where she worked creating art- designs and fonts mostly- on rubber stamps and the products sold by her family’s business, Big Lake’s “The Stamping Place.”
Opening night for “Art of the Day” is Friday, Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m. at the Monti Arts building, located at 213 W. Broadway Street in Monticello.
Booth’s galley show will continue through November 13 at Monti Arts.
Open gallery hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from noon-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
More information can be found at www.sallybooth.com or www.MontiArts.com.
Booth estimates that about 500 pieces of her work will be on display during the gallery show.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.