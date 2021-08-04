An Arizona man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Aug. 2 on the east side of Monticello.
The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on August 2 when an F-350 pick-up truck collided with a Case 215 farm tractor.
Bradley Scott, 57 of Mesa, Arizona, was a passenger in the pick-up. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by a Life Link helicopter, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the scene. The truck’s driver, Christine Scott, 62 of Mesa, Arizona, was uninjured. The driver of the tractor, 15-year-old Ryan Kemmetmueller of Clearwater, was also uninjured. A juvenile passenger in the tractor was also uninjured, the sheriff’s office reported.
Deputies arrived on scene to find the pick-up with heavy damage to its passenger side. An investigation into the cause of the crash revealed that the tractor, which was pulling a farm implement, was traveling east on Broadway Street. The tractor made a left turn onto County Road 39. The truck was traveling south on County Road 39 and failed to stop for a red light at the stoplight, causing the truck to collide with the tractor, according to the sheriff’s office. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Monticello Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link Air Transport.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
