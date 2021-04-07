Children 7-years-old and older take off on a quest for Easter eggs after their cue that the Easter egg hunt had started on Saturday, April 3 at the new Quarry Church on south Highway 25. Hunts were set up for multiple age groups with new hunts scheduled every half hour between 1-3 p.m. Hundreds of children, their parents, and grandparents enjoyed the warm weather and a chance to see the Easter bunny and enjoy food and treats from three food trucks, as well.
