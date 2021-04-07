Easter egg Hunt MT

Children 7-years-old and older take off on a quest for Easter eggs after their cue that the Easter egg hunt had started on Saturday, April 3 at  the new Quarry Church on south Highway 25. Hunts were set up for multiple age groups with new hunts scheduled every half hour between 1-3 p.m. Hundreds of children, their parents, and grandparents enjoyed the warm weather and a chance to see the Easter bunny and enjoy food and treats from three food trucks, as well.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

