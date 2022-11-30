Lloyd Hilgart Thanksgiving

Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart serves up a turkey dinner Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Nordic Brewpub.

 

 Photo by Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

They say a picture speaks a thousand words.

That saying is true at the Nordic Brewpub where the Monticello community gathered Nov. 24 for a special Thanksgiving Day meal.

