Qualifying Sherburne County businesses can receive up to $10,000 in grant money to offset COVID-19 related losses under a plan approved Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners.
The County is receiving approximately $1.87 million from the State of Minnesota as part of a COVID-19 relief fund. The plan approved Tuesday by commissioners is a two-tier plan.
Businesses that receive direct aid from the State are eligible to receive up to $5,000 from the County. Businesses that do not receive direct aid from the State are eligible to receive up to $10,000 from the County.
Applications are being taken for these grant funds until Jan. 22. Grant funds will be distributed within two weeks of the County receiving the funds from the State.
To learn more about the grant program, qualifications and to apply for a grant
