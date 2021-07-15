Lassana Moore believes in building a better Monticello.
That’s why the Liberian immigrant has brought together Monticello youth for six weeks this summer at East Bridge Park.
Building a better Monticello begins with molding our next generation, Moore says, which is why he is doing everything in his power to lead children from within the community in what he says is “the right direction.”
Moore has established a program called Next Generation. About 30 children ages 8-14 have been meeting for an hour each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday since June 2. The last group gathering id Friday, July 16.
Before each session, Moore unloads from his van a hand-painted sign - white with red lettering- that reads, “Our vision and purpose is to help mentor and empower young people to build strong character and good work ethic while creating a positive and uplifting communities that will help them discover their own unique life purpose while inspiring others to do the same.”
Moore knows how important that message is. It’s a directive he didn’t always have in his life.
Lassana Moore experienced a life of struggle, which began when he moved from his native Liberia at age 14 to a refugee camp in Ghana where he spent three years before finally arriving in America.
Moore had to rise above drug and weapons use, as well as gang violence, to achieve his goal of becoming community leader.
He achieved a goal of becoming a motivational speaker and was a former personal trainer employed by the Monticello Community Center under COVID-19 eventually shut down the center’s operations about 16 months ago.
Forced to find new work, Moore now works the overnight shift at Walmart in Monticello.
It was during the slowdown of society during the COVID-19 pandemic that Next Generation was born.
“I was thinking about my son, who was 10 at the time,” Moore said.
“Nothing was happening. He was forced to spend most of his time social distancing at home. I saw him getting too much screen time,” he recalled.
It was time to try something.
“I said lets go to the park and do some work,” Moore said.
Another one of Moore’s sons joined in, too.
“It was the three of us. Father and sons,” Moore recalled.
Moore posted his father-son outings on Facebook and Instagram.
Soon parents were reaching out, asking if their children could participate, too.
Moore obliged, calling on his experience as a personal trainer to create a program for the kids that included warm-ups, drills, and other fun activities.
Some of the kids play organized soccer, others hockey and basketball. But most play football.
For that reason, Moore ends each session with a short game of football.
“Two-hand touch,” Moore said.
Before leaving, Moore shares motivation messages that the kids take with them on the journey throughout the rest of their day.
Moore doesn’t charge families to participate in Next Generation. It’s his gift to the community in the effort to build a better Monticello.
“For me, its about investing in people- and not just people- particularly younger kids,” Moore said.
“We live in a society were there are people who do wrong. If we invest in our youth, they will be better and more healthy. They will be a good “next generation.,” he said.
That’s why the kids who come to East Bridge Park will here messages about good attitude and respecting one another.
Through the course of the six-week program, Moore has seen changes in the kids he helps mentor.
Moore has seen leadership develop. He has seen kids advocate for each other and help each other out. He has seen improved work ethic. He has seen fitness levels improve.
It was through the Church and the kindness of others that helped Moore turn his life around. As Lassana Moore’s life transformed, he developed a dream of becoming a motivational speaker- a dream he achieved.
And through the program, Lassana Moore hopes the kids in his program move closer to achieving their goals and dreams- much like he did.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
