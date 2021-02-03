A group of FACS professionals is helping the Monticello community

Three groups of family and consumer science professionals have moved food and meal prep education efforts out of the classroom and into the community.
Members of Food & Consumer Science Professionals, known as FCS Professionals, were in Monticello Saturday, Jan. 30 where they embarked on the first of a three-community effort to help residents eat better, heart-healthy meals.
Future locations for the program include International Falls and Faribault.
The group’s president is Karen Smith, who for 33 years taught food and consumer sciences (formerly home economics) at Monticello Middle School. Monticello FACS teacher Alyssa Ambrosius and Monticello resident and Glencoe-Silver Lake FACS teacher Krysten Dane are also FCS Professionals members and connected to the program.
“We feel that it’s our obligation to help people,” Smith said of the idea behind the program, which was aided by a grant from the American Heart Association.
The participating organizations hope to provide assistance to agencies dealing with food insecurities, and to be a source of support for individuals, families and communities dealing with food insecurity. Trained with skills and knowledge, they have brought dedication and passion for caring about others into action. They have united their colleagues with a much-needed purpose.
“Food and security are a big thing, but so is learning,” she said.
On January 30, 25 people gathered at the Monticello Help Center with program volunteers and received recipes and ingredients for a turkey vegetable chili and meatloaf with roasted vegetables, Smith said. Lars Carlson, director of the Monticello Help Center, was instrumental in putting together the food items needed to make the recipes, Nelson said. Recipients also received a generous supply of other food items including bread, eggs, produce, meat and canned goods.
To aid program recipients in the making of the recipes, Alyssa Ambrosius and Krysten Dane created meal preparation videos. The videos were posted online, with links to the videos provided to program recipients on meal distribution day. Program recipients also received a cookbook with heart-healthy recipes, cooking utensils and even a set of homemade potholders.
Dustin Anderson was at the January 30 food distribution with his friend Melissa Olson.
Anderson said he lives alone and might not eat as well as he should.
“It’s just me and the recipes will be helpful,” Anderson said.
He also already had the video link downloaded to his phone and planned on using the first-hand instruction when it came time to cook the turkey chili and meatloaf.
Volunteers surveyed the 25 meal recipients as part of the process of receiving the grant from the American Heart Association.
The information gathered in the surveys will be used to monitor the improvements recipients are making as they move towards eating healthier meals.
Recipients are scheduled to return in February for more food, recipes and a $20 gift card to a local grocery store.
“It was a lot of fun for us, but also a lot of work,” Smith said of her FCS Professionals members.
Saturday, January 30 was also an opportunity for FCS Professionals members to make an impact on 25 members of the Monticello community.
