A child is born
Jeff Hage

A wise man from the East visits the manger where Joseph and Mary stay with the recently born Jesus. The scene was from a live nativity on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Community United Methodist Church in Monticello. The live nativity featured five scenes featured in a drive-by setting on the church grounds.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

