A wise man from the East visits the manger where Joseph and Mary stay with the recently born Jesus. The scene was from a live nativity on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Community United Methodist Church in Monticello. The live nativity featured five scenes featured in a drive-by setting on the church grounds.
featured
A child is born
Trending Now
-
Cornerstone Cafe: AG files lawsuit for re-opening against Governor's order
-
Officer Tyler Sinclair resigns from Big Lake Police Department
-
Cornerstone Cafe facing suspension of liquor license from second state agency
-
EDA acquires Block 52 properties, developer seeks to back out
-
Monticello holiday light show shines and sparkles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.