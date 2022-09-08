An 84-year-old woman has died in an ATV crash in Monticello Township.

The body of Elizabeth Ross was found near Edmonson Avenue and 89th Street after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

