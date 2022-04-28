7th Annual Just Drive Day set for April 30

On Satuday, April 30, Just Drive Inc. will be hosting its 7th annual Just Drive Day event at Monticello Middle School from 9am to 12pm. The event is sponsored by Just Drive Inc. and current Monticello residents, Greg and Amy LaVallee, with a mission to end the epidemic of distracted driving.
The group came up with the idea of Just Drive Day in 2015, two years Greg and Amy LaVallee lost their son Phillip to a tragic car accident when the person who was driving the vehicle became distracted. At the time, Phillip was 19 and a student at South Dakota State University. He was passionate about running and was part of the university’s track and cross country teams.
Participants at Just Drive Day are encouraged to join for a walk, run, or bike ride on the designated path around town. If you are unable to join in person but still want to participate, you can take a photo of your run, walk or bike ride from any location and share it on Just Drive’s Facebook or Twitter pages.
The route will run down Broadway (75) and turn South on Washington St., then east on 7th, around Target, and back on Broadway. The path will be lined with signs featuring distracting messages (geared only to walkers and runners of course).
Food, beverages, and giveaways will take place at the new event. This year the organization will also be featuring their new t-shirts. There will also be different educational materials featured.
This year different organizations will be attending to show their support including the Wright County Sheriff Departmentt, MN State Patrol, Safe Communities of Wright County, the local fire department, as well as KRWC radio station who will be broadcasting live.
Participants are encouraged to wear orange if they are able to, since this was Phillip’s favorite color. If interested in attending, participants can show up at the event and are not required to register. The event is free to attend and children and dogs are also welcome to join.
The event will take place whether there is rain or sunshine and all are encouraged to attend regardless of the weather.
“It’s really important to bring awareness to this issue because there are still too many people using their phones while driving,” said Amy LaValle. “About 10 people per day are killed in distracted driving crashes.”
On April 12, 2019, Governor Tim Walz signed the hands-free bill, and on August 1, 2019, the Minnesota Hands-Free Law took effect. Under this new law, drivers cannot hold their phone for any reason, including when stopped at a traffic stop or stop sign.
We want people to realize that just a few seconds of distraction can have tragic consequences. “Think about it, most of us only perform one activity each day that has the potential to kill someone, and that activity is driving. We all share responsibility to keep each other safe on our roads.”
Just Drive Inc. is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations. The organization has had huge support from local businesses in the past. If you are interested in donating, you can donate the day of the event or go onto justdriveday.org and donate on the website directly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.