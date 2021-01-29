The Monticello City Council is one step closer to having all its seats filled.

The city council has a vacancy created when Lloyd Hilgart was elected mayor in the November 2020 election. Hilgart was a ccity council member, who vacated his seat upon being sworn into office as mayor.

The city council chose to appoint its fourth member. It solicited applicants for the position. The seat drew interest from 16 candidates.

The list of candidates was narrowed down to six finalists. They are: Mark Thompson, Kip Christianson, Lee Martie, Brian Hudgins, Tracy Hinz and Bill Fair.

The finalists will be interviewed by members of the city council on Monday, February 1. 

A new city council member is expected to be named soon afterwards.

