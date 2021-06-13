310 Monticello seniors receive their diplomas

“No doubt, you got this.”
Those were the words of Monticello Superintendent Eric Olson Friday, June 4 as he looked over the 310 Monticello High School seniors who were minutes away from being certified as graduates of the Class of 2021.
As Olson addressed the graduates, he reminded them of the challenges they faced as being the only graduating class to spend a full year learning under the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You’ve endured challenges the past 15 months, but also growth opportunities,” Olson said.
“This will go down as one of the most non-traditional 15 months in the history of education,” he said.
“You endured it. You’ve done something absolutely amazing,” Olson said.
As Olson looked over the students one last time, he left them with one more message.
“You absolutely impress me,” Olson said. “No doubt, you got this.”
Moments earlier, Principal Mike Carr gave the 134th graduating class of Monticello the last commencement address of his long career in education. Carr is retiring as Monticello High School principal on June 30.
“I’m proud to be their principal,” Carr told the crowd of students, parents, friends and relatives gathered to watch the graduation ceremony on a hot and humid night when temperatures exceeded 90 degrees.
“The Class of 2021 should be proud of its accomplishments, but also be thankful for the opportunities and gifts given them along the way,” Carr said.
“If you have gratitude, then what you have is enough,” he told the soon-to-be graduates.
It’s certainly OK to want to better yourself and aspire to have continuous growth in your life, Carr said.
“But its most important to be grateful for those who have made a difference in your life,” he concluded.
When Olson first took to the podium, he encouraged the high school seniors to look around them.
“This is just part of the community support that is here tonight to see you continue on the next step of of the journey of your life,” he said.
As much as any graduating class in the history of Monticello High School (and there were 133 before them) the seniors earned the crowd, and earned the moment, Olson said.
“You are here because you had absolute grit and determination the past 15 months,” he said.
Then the 21 valedictorians of the Class of 2021 addressed their fellow students in a video featuring a 20-point question and answer session.
Those valedictorians were: Hailey Beilke, Annabella Castillo, Rachel Dahlke, Madison Eiler, Eliana Grose, Paul Guertin, Robynn Hickman, Jade Kopff, Rose Michaelis, Carson Miller, Kathleen Moran,Samantha Prokasky, Jacob Roden, Emma Smith, Faith Stoll, Morgan Thomas, Tessa Turner, Samuel Valor, Avery Vanderlinden, Olivia VanGrinsven, and Sarah Wilts.
Monticello High School Principal Mike Carr presented the Class of 2021’s MHS honor students, Minnesota honor students, and student serving in the military after graduation.
Assistant Principal Lori Hanson acknowledged the students who were awarded more than $155,000 in local scholarships. They all stood before family, friends, and fellow classmates to be honored for their academic accomplishments.
Following the commencement addresses, Principal Mike Carr presented the Class of 2021. Superintendent Eric Olson then presented the students with their diplomas. Members of the Monticello Board of Education were on hand to congratulate the students.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
