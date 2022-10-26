Emy Minzel (D)
Address: P.O. Box 156, Princeton
Family:Married with an adult daughter
Education: Trade School - Minnesota School of Business 2010, 500+ Hours of Registered Yoga Teacher Training 2019-2022
Occupation: I am small business owner of a yoga and massage Studio in Princeton; I am a Yoga Teacher and Certified Massage Therapist.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I am on the Board of The Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge since 2019. We help raise awareness and funds for local partner schools to bring children to the Refuge during the year to learn about nature and wildlife from a Naturalist and help with community events.
I am also a member of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce where I enjoy volunteering and working alongside other great members of my local community bringing great events to Princeton.
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s State Senator?
I believe most people live in the middle of extreme politics and that the exaggerated divisiveness is only hurting our communities. I also believe that a Senator/Representative should represent the entire community, not just the ones who believe exactly what you believe. I believe in protecting personal freedoms.
I am running because the thought of my daughter having less rights than me made me angry. I believe in separation of church and state. I am running to protect my daughter’s rights and your daughters too.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
The belief that church and state must remain separate. I was raised catholic and taught to live your beliefs, not force them unto others. I believe that we all have something valuable to bring to the table no matter what side of the isle you sit on. I chose to focus on what we can do and not what we can’t. I think we all deserve to make our own life choices not to be forced by the government for anything. We live in the U.S.A land of the free, not Iran.
What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
Keeping our personal freedoms from being dissolved, including gun rights and abortion! Minnesota has great laws on both already and we just need to keep them as is. I would fight to keep our rights on both sides. I don’t support bans on guns or abortion. I believe that is what the majority of our district 27 thinks too.
As a homeowner and small business owner I think it’s time to bring taxes down with our Billions in surplus. We need to spend it on things that benefit all of society like infrastructure and energy production.
The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
I would like to see a portion of that surplus go back to the families and businesses that paid them into the state. Also using it to help our young adults get affordable housing, an education, and services like keeping our utilities affordable.
Let’s invest in preserving the Minnesota we know and love by protecting our waterways. Did you know over 50% of the 10,000 lakes in MN are too polluted to swim in or eat the fish from? When you look around the nation you see water everywhere is in danger. Minnesota is blessed to have this precious abundant resource as we will need it sooner than we think. Unpolluted water is becoming a thing of the past.
Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
I believe that we should help those that struggle with addiction, poverty, mental health, or other desperations when they need it. That will help prevent many crimes of despair in the first place. Let’s help folks before they get to the point, they think crime is their only way to survive. Let’s do this by giving police officers extra training to identify mental health problems instead of punishing them. Let’s do this by funding mental health avenues and addiction treatments. I believe most people do the best they can in the time and space they are given. If that turns out not to be the case, then we allow punishment to the fullest extent of the law.
