Andrew Mathews (R), Incumbent
Address: PO Box 193, Princeton
Family: Married to my wife Elsa, with two sons, Daniel and David.
Education: JD
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Elected to the State Senate in 2016 and 2020.
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s State Senator?
I am a strong constitutionalist with common sense values, and I am running for re-election to the Minnesota Senate to get Minnesota back on the right track. Right now, crime rates are going up, our kid’s test scores are going down, and rising costs, gas prices, and inflation are hitting everyone in the pocketbook. We can and must do better. As a father to two young boys, I join all of you parents who want to pass on our liberties and freedoms to the next generation, and leave for our kids an even better place than we had.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
I disagree with how this question is framed. I will describe what I bring to the table but will not resort to attacking my opponent even when the media invites us to do so. There is enough toxic politics already, so I’ll just tell you, the voter, what I stand for and you get to decide which candidate is right for you.
I have been a tireless fighter and advocate for our constitutional rights and liberties, and the commonsense values we share. Under Governor Walz’s administration, he has tried to subvert the people’s voice by going around the legislature with executive orders, emergency powers, and rulemaking. I was the leader in trying to end his COVID emergency powers when they were destroying people’s livelihoods and shutting down small businesses. I have fought to stop Walz’s California Cars mandate that he is pushing on Minnesotans by rulemaking, and cutting out the people’s voice in the Legislature. This is a dangerous violation of our separation of powers. I bring to the table the knowledge and ability to fight for our Constitutional rights, our system of separate but equal branches of government, and the people’s voice to be heard through their legislators. I bring experience and leadership, the ability to listen, and the willingness to work with anyone.
What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
One of the biggest issues I’m asked about by constituents is fully exempting Social Security from taxes. It should have been done years ago, and I thought it was going to happen this past year, but ultimately Gov. Walz and the democrats decided they wouldn’t agree to that without a big package of new spending along with it. Next session, this will be one of my top priorities to get this finally passed into law.
Another issue that is key to this district is energy, with rising energy costs here and around the world becoming a serious issue. Locally, there is a “Save Our Sherco” movement for the power plant in Becker which highlights the foolishness of closing a clean, reliable powerplant right here in our community. We are already projected to face risks of grid instability, and potentially even rolling blackouts for the next few years, and closing Sherco would only worsen this problem by decreasing the supply of energy. I believe in an all-of-the-above approach to energy, with a strong foundation of baseload generation and a mix of renewables. We need to repeal the nuclear moratorium, pause or reverse the planned Sherco closures, and stop the Walz 100% “green new deal” wind-and-solar plan.
Finally, a significant issue for this district is advocating for our farmers and environment. There’s growing concern about losing thousands of acres of good agricultural land to big solar farms, how we protect chemicals from getting into our groundwater, and keeping enough land to grow food. I’ve also fought unnecessary regulations by Walz’s bureaucrats against farmers, and passed tax conformity to Section 179 to let the family farm be passed on to the next generation. I stand with our farmers and Ag communities, which is why I’m proud to be endorsed by the Minnesota Farm Bureau of Minnesota.
The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
We have a gigantic surplus in St. Paul, which is your tax dollars that have been over collected from you. Last session, I joined Senate Republicans in passing the largest tax cut for all Minnesota taxpayers, which on average for a family of 4 would have seen approximately $1,000 per year of permanent, ongoing tax relief. We also passed a full exemption of Social Security taxes on our senior citizens. Democrats said no to both of these last session because they tried to get a large package of new spending instead.
With a recession coming upon us, it is absolutely necessary to fully exempt Social Security and pass substantial tax relief next session. We also need to fund law enforcement, transportation, our schools, our nursing homes and senior living, and all the other areas we cover in each budget. We also need to put a stop to the waste and fraud plaguing our state, like the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal stealing taxpayer money intended for our kids. If our legislators can be disciplined and focused on our core needs, we can sufficiently fund our needed government functions and give much of the surplus back to the taxpayers.
Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
This past session, Senate Republicans supported and passed bills that would increase funding to law enforcement, retain and recruit more police officers, create a new and separate crime of “carjacking”, increase penalties for violent offences, and give law enforcement more tools to combat the fentanyl crisis that is growing in our state. Gov. Walz and the democrats said no to all of that. I know because I have the documents in my office from the negotiations at the end of last session. After Gov. Walz let Minneapolis burn for 5 days, gave up the Third Precinct, and denigrated our law enforcement and military (remember the “19-year old cooks” comment?), we have seen crime skyrocket in our big cities and now even in our suburbs. Murder rates have gone way up. Smash and grab robberies have gone up. Carjackings used to be a rare occurrence but are now happening over 700 times a year, including to people in our suburbs in broad daylight. And on a regular basis I hear another story about how someone with a long rap sheet got spun out of the system with little or no bail, and went and committed another violent crime on a new victim. This is not acceptable and we must do better.
Next session, I will continue to push for increasing funding to law enforcement so we can have more officers in the streets. I will push for the increased penalties and codify the crime of carjacking as a separate violent offense with more tools to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice. I will push for transparency and accountability for prosecutors and judges who won’t hold criminals accountable.
