Address: PO Box 744 Big Lake
Family: Wife - Anne Felber, Daughter and Son-in-law- Catherine and David Wokson
Education: Associate of Arts from The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Bachelor of Science in Sociology/Criminal Justice from Winona State University, Graduate Certificate in Cultural Resource Management Archaeology from St. Cloud State.Occupation: I am a retired Law Enforcement professional. I currently work in retail firearms sales, and I do firearms training.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I am an Orrock Township Supervisor. I am the Orrock Township alternate to the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Board. I am the Orrock Township representative to the Zimmerman/Livonia Fire Board and the Big Lake Fire Board. I was on the Minnesota Rodeo Association Board of Directors for 9 years.
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s county board member?
Since becoming involved in local government I found that Sherburne County government has grown at a faster rate than the population. Additionally, Sherburne County zoning policies have become more restrictive.
For example, when we moved to Orrock 27 years ago we built a 30x48 pole barn right away for our horses. We were actively involved in rodeo competition at that time, so we also built a 60x120 pole barn to serve as an indoor riding arena a few years later. We were able to build these buildings simply by obtaining a building permit. This changed and the county now has a Comprehensive Land Use Plan that defines and implements zoning. Current procedures require the homeowner to attend a township board meeting to get favorable comments from the township board. Then the homeowner must go before the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Board to get approval for the construction. Finally, the homeowner must get approval from the Sherburne County Commissioners. This is one example of the type of regulations that I want to streamline for the residents of Sherburne County to ensure their personal freedom to enjoy their own property.
I want to make sure that Sherburne County Government is doing everything it has to do rather than everything it can do. I feel that smaller government is better than a larger more intrusive form of government.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
I will be able to devote myself full-time to the job of being a Sherburne County Commissioner. Current members of the board have told me that being an effective commissioner requires 30-40 hours per week with dozens of committee assignments. I have spent most of my adult life in public service. I was in the Wisconsin and Minnesota Army National Guard. I was a Hennepin County Deputy Sheriff for 25 years. Since I retired in 2012, I have worked at a variety of seasonal and part-time jobs. I worked as a contracted Cultural Resource Management Archaeologist for 7 years. I have also worked part-time as a Police Officer for the City of Corcoran and part-time for the Department of Defense as a test administrator.
Since I filed my candidacy for Sherburne County Commissioner District 3, I have been taking advantage of every opportunity to prepare myself to be District 3 commissioner. When I take office, I want to be up to speed and ready to work.
I have personally met with City and Township officials including Law Enforcement to better understand their needs and objectives. I have been attending the county commissioner meetings and workshops every month. I have not been afraid to ask questions to better understand all aspects of the work of a county commissioner. I have attended a meeting with Excel Energy about their plans for the Sherco Coal plants and the new solar power array, and I have an additional meeting this month with another Energy partner.
In addition to becoming knowledgeable of the administrative aspects of the job, and as equally important, I have been out meeting the people nearly every day, finding out what is important to them. I have had the privilege to engage with our neighbors by celebrating during community events and summer holidays, supporting fundraising efforts, gathering to enjoy music and meeting to discuss concerns at the Save our Sherco Rally.
In summation I have been working harder to prepare myself to be the next Sherburne County District 3 commissioner than my opponent. I will be able to devote more time to the job if elected than my opponent. My years of public service demonstrate my commitment to service. I am ready to return to full-time public service and effectively represent all the citizens of Sherburne County.
What do you see as key issues in the county?
I have already briefly discussed the issues I see with Sherburne County Zoning. Sherburne County will be implementing a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan in 2023. I want to ensure that the new plan is less restrictive and better tailored to varied community interests that we have in Sherburne County. I want to make sure that we can promote the growth of home-based businesses and cottage industries. I feel these types of businesses will integrate favorably in the post covid lockdown era where many more people work from home than was the case in 2019. Prior to the implementation of the current Sherburne County Comprehensive Land Use plan there were multiple small construction contractors, a hair salon and a pet groomer in our neighborhood that consists of 5 acres or larger lots. A couple of the businesses are still going but it is much harder to start a business under the new plan than before.
I want to ensure that we follow the objective listed on the County Economic Development web page “Keeping agriculture a leading industry in Sherburne County while supporting and enhancing county and local efforts to preserve and protect critical farmland”.
I want to make sure we focus on the building of an additional new bridge over the Mississippi River to alleviate traffic congestion and improve effective commerce.
I want to work with our state legislative partners to at least slow down the closure of the Sherco Coal plants. The current plan will have devastating tax and job loss consequences for the citizens of Sherburne County. There is also a substantial risk to our energy security. We cannot afford to have the type of weather-related brownouts and blackouts that California and Texas have experienced.
I want to ensure that our first responders have the tools and equipment to respond to any emergency that they encounter. I also want to ensure that our first responders feel supported and valued.
We will need to work with Waste Management corporation and the communities of Elk River and Livonia to create a plan for the expansion of the Elk River landfill.
4) What ideas do you have and/or current initiatives do you want to press on with to make county government more efficient and effective
I briefly mentioned the Elk River Landfill in the previous question. The Sherburne County Board is currently maintaining a policy of closely watching the activities at the landfill. At the October 4th County Board Meeting Waste Management staff made a presentation on their efforts to contain contamination from the original landfill area that was not required to have a liner under it to contain chemical leaching. This also provided a good look at how the next expansion of the landfill can integrated with the area geography to ensure we have a safe landfill in the future. The board needs to keep abreast of developments in this area.
The county’s current plan for the Elk Lake Park acquisition is being funded by grants from the state and funding from an account created by payments made by users of the former Great River Energy trash to energy plant. The County Board intends to continue to use funds that have already been collected instead of new taxes for this project. This is the type of initiative that we need when funding similar projects in the future.
The County Board needs to look closely at all programs it funds to ensure that they provide results. This ensures that taxpayers are getting good value for their money.
The County board needs to ensure that programs do not create larger, less effective bureaucracies. I believe that smaller government is more effective.
What ideas do you have and/or current initiatives do you want to press on with to make county government more efficient and more effective?
I believe that we need to have zoning that makes it easier for businesses to start in Sherburne County Townships.
The County Board can work with the cities to help promote large business growth through tax incentives and easing permitting and regulatory restrictions. Easier permitting and less regulation will also help small businesses get started and prosper in Sherburne County incorporated areas.
Sherburne County has established a Small Business Lab website which helps to support small business. The county should continue to support this and other initiatives to help start small businesses.
The Sherburne County Board should also continue to search out grants that can be used to help with the development of business in Sherburne County.
Secure reliable energy production and availability is another component of attracting business to the Sherburne County. That is another reason we need to work with our state partners on keeping the Sherco plants open. The County needs to continue to support large scale agriculture and farm to table initiatives. We also need to encourage smaller specialty agriculture including Microgreen Farming.
What should be the role of the county to spur economic development in its cities and townships?
I would like to able to say that we have built a new bridge over the Mississippi River.
I would to able to say that every levy increase since 2023 has been less that the current projected increase of 6.9% I would like to say that Sherburne County helped to slow the shutdown of the Sherco plants until they could be replaced by gas, micro-nuclear or fusion plants that work in all weather conditions.
I would like to say that the Sherburne County Board joined the Wright County 2020 Board action by passing a Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution in Sherburne County.
