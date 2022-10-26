Raeanne Danielowski (Incumbent)
Address: 981 Nicollet Ave., Big Lake
Family: Husband, Erv, children, Jeremy and Patty, and grandchildren, Jackson, Gaby, Kaylee and Blayne.
Occupation: I am a long-time business owner in my community, manager of our family farm in Southern MN and Sherburne County Commissioner.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I am currently serving my 4th year as Sherburne County Commissioner. Prior to my current elected office, I served 6 years as Mayor of Big Lake and 4 years as a council member. My volunteer work is a passion of mine. Below are some of the organizations I volunteer with or sit on the board:
• Chairman of the Spud Fest Committee for 11 years
• Big Lake Lions Member and involved with the organization for 39 years
• Big Lake American Legion Auxiliary member - Post 147 for 39 years
• Founding Member of the Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
• Founding committee member to establish the Big Lake Veterans Memorial
• Supporter of the Big Lake Ambassador Scholarship Program
• Member of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce and Industry
• Member of the Big Lake Community Lake Association
• Member of Saron Lutheran Church
• Board member of The Big Lake Wave Youth Center and member of its building committee
• Board member of Options, Inc.
The below are the County appointed committee assignments:
• AMC Transportation Policy Committee
• Aquatic Invasive Species Committee
• Audit Committee (formally Finance Committee)
• Central Mississippi River Partnership (CMRP) – Highway 25 Bridge Board Chair
• Law Library Board
• MNDOT District 3 Area Transportation Committee Chair
• MNDOT Region 7W Transportation Policy Committee Chair
• Options Board of Directors
• Saint Cloud Area Planning Organization Policy Board
• Substance Abuse Prevention Committee
• Tri-County Solid Waste Joint Powers Board
• Waste Management Advisory Committee
• Alternate on the AMC General Government Committee
• Alternate on the Planning Advisory Commission
• Alternate on the Tri-County Regional Forensic Lab
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s county board member?
My motivation to want to continue as county commissioner lies in my passion of serving the best interests of the Big Lake community and Sherburne County. As a local business owner, homeowner, manager of our 400-acre farm in southern Minnesota, property owner and taxpayer in Sherburne County for 46 years, I will continue to apply good business sense to government decision
making. I will continue to represent the taxpayer by providing leadership that reflects fiscal responsibility and common sense. I want lower taxes just like you do! I believe in the Big Lake community and Sherburne County and its future successes.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
My many years of participation in community and county issues, service on various committees and many years of business experience has prepared me to be a more effective elected official on many levels. My extensive years of experience and leadership serving the Big Lake community will make a difference!
What do you see as key issues in the county?
I feel it is highly important to provide competitive wages, benefits and a safe and healthy workplace to attract the most qualified employees to deliver on all the following services that our residents expect and deserve.
• Continue to support public safety and our law enforcement needs.
Continue to support our court system and holding the offenders accountable for their actions.
• Continue to work on improving our Transportation needs, which include working with MnDOT, Federal Hwy. Assn. and local community partners to identify a new alternative crossing for our area.
• Continue to make improvements to broadband access and affordability in our county.
• Continue to serve & support our veterans & their families
Continue to support our senior citizens and families in need through the county’s health and human services programs.
• Continue County Policy Development & Strategic Planning
• Continue to encourage and support economic growth and job creation .
• Continue to work towards excellence in all county departments with an eye for fiscal responsibility.
• Continue to improve community engagement and transparency.
What ideas do you have and/or current initiatives do you want to press on with to make county government more efficient and more effective?
I want to continue our work towards streamlining all county departments and processes with an eye towards fiscal responsibility while maintaining excellence in our county services.
What should be the role of the county to spur economic development in its cities and townships?
We need to continue to support our EDA (Economic Development Authority) and to work with all of our cities and townships to help them market and attract new businesses that will create jobs and help to lower taxes.
What would you like to be able to say about the county in 5-10 years that can’t be said now?
I would like to be able to say in 5 to 10 years that we have achieved 1st in broadband access out of the 89 counties in MN. Also, that we achieved our Mississippi river crossing project.
