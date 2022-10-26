Paul A. Fanberg
Address: 15396 196 Ave. NE, Elk River
Family: Wife: Karen, Blended Family: 10 children; 24 grandchildren
Education: Big Lake graduate (1-12 grades)
Crown College (2 years), On-the-job-training in Drywall
Occupation: Retired
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
No previous elected position. I will be a fresh face with a new perspective!
Civic and Volunteer: President of the Association of Injured Workers (2 years); involved in church mission trip to Haiti to build schools and minister to Haitians; various church ministries and youth programs.
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s county board member?
I will fight to keep Constitutional Rights which have been granted to individuals by our Creator, and decisions made by our government should not encroach upon those rights. People must be compensated for land that is taken or restricted for use.
I will be a voice for the citizens of my district; an advocate for their rights as that is the duty of an elected official. I will fight to give them more control over their property and taxes.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
• Freeze Commissioners’ Salaries which have increased more than the cost-of-living increase.
• Compensate for land that is taken or restricted.
• Encourage County Residents to voice their concerns before decisions are made.
What do you see as key issues in the county?
• Keep Sherco power plant 100% operable.
• Decrease property taxes. The levy has increased by 25%. Tax payers cannot be responsible for everything.
• We need to work harder to combat the opioid crisis.
• Use of Private Property. People are concerned about losing control of their land; they feel like renters, not owners. Adjacent property lines changed from 10 feet buffer zone to 25 feet. This reduces our use of our property. The County has limited the size of pole barn/out building to 1800 sq. ft. Previously, we had no restrictions.
What ideas do you have and/or current initiatives do you want to press on with to make county government more efficient and more effective?
I will propose that we hold bi-monthly open meetings at 6:00 pm so County residents can come and voice their concerns before decisions are made.
I will study grants carefully. Every dollar we get has a string attached to it. If the state or federal government pays for half of the project for one year; the county becomes responsible for 100% to sustain it. A grant is a future liability passed on to the taxpayer.
I would consider affordability and cost-value to services rendered, focusing on Sherburne County Citizens first.
What should be the role of the county to spur economic development in its cities and townships?
Set simple and clear rules for new businesses, then get out of the way.
The bureaucracy to start a home business is too cumbersome.
Reduced taxes will attract more companies which will increase tax base.
We need a good program in the schools to prepare students for the workforce, giving our youth experiences to help them discover their likes and dislikes.
What would you like to be able to say about the county in 5-10 years that can’t be said now?
I would like to see thriving businesses, employing citizens who live and work in Sherburne County; more involvement by people throughout the County; NorthStar gone from County budget; reduced taxes, fewer regulations on small businesses; less government; DMV giving driver’s tests.
