Chad Westberg
Address: 10481 183rd Ave. NW, Elk River
Family: Wife Sarah, Children Owen, Siri, Leif
Education: Drake University bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry, University of Minnesota master’s degree in plant biology
Previous experience in elected office:
I’m seeking my first position for elected office.
Previous civic and community involvement:
I have served for six years as a Planning Commissioner for the city of Elk River. While there I was involved with many projects including the comprehensive plan, Elk River FAST study (guided development around the rail line), variance requests, and other business.
I have also worked in the Minnesota State Senate as support staff. With the Senate I assisted with many legislative proposals, committee meetings and Senate floor presentations.
I’m in my 12th year coaching football at Elk River High School. I am very active volunteering with youth football, hockey, basketball, lacrosse and baseball for well over a decade.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected auditor-treasurer?
Election integrity, budget responsibility and public accountability are reasons I’m running for the Auditor/Treasurer office. We must bring trust back into our government and that starts with the fundamental practice of honest and trustworthy elections. As Auditor I will ensure that when you enter the voting booth you’ll be 100% certain that your vote will count.
Sherburne County’s budget must be presented accurately and openly. I will strive to make sure that the county’s budget is easily accessible and searchable so all expenditures are accounted for.
All interactions with the office will be done with civility and respect.
What makes you more qualified than your opponent?
I bring a unique combination of both private and public experience. I also bring a fresh perspective to the office. I’m currently the CEO of a small agricultural business. I work in agriculture discovery and innovative product development. I am responsible for accounting, budgets, product development, marketing, and other business tasks.
I have also served on the board of directors of a start-up ethanol facility in Minnesota. Our board was responsible for the myriad of complexities that is required of a $120 million project, including: investment drives, accounting, construction contractors, and local and state government relations.
What election reforms, if any, would you pursue?
Election integrity is fundamental to our republic and is an issue that concerns all of us, no matter individual political persuasion. Currently, we are required to trust our vote to election machines that read and count our ballots. These machines run on software and operating systems that require frequent updates and are susceptible to multiple security risks, adding to the perception of distrust.
I believe that human eyes need to be on every ballot. Ballot boards with equal representation from all campaigns will be involved in the counting process. These counting methods should be recorded to ensure public trust. Election judges should also be informed of their duties as early as possible to ensure proper training and availability.
Local elections should be completely under local control, local accountability and local oversight. I don’t believe that we should rely on third party vendors for our local elections.
What do you anticipate will be your biggest challenge?
Change can be hard and is often resisted. However, I believe in the good hearts and humble honesty of the people of Sherburne County. Currently there are voices that promote and encourage division among neighbors. That’s not who we are as Minnesotans and not who we are as people. Respect is a simple concept that too often is pushed aside. Civil discourse is healthy and everyone is entitled to their opinion without persecution. The Auditor/Treasurer office is non-partisan and elections are non-partisan. Respect of individuals and their votes will be paramount if I’m elected to this office. The professionalism of me and our staff will ensure that you have a voice and you will not be pushed aside.
How would you describe the county’s current financial position and what can be done to improve it?
The current budget is just over $115,000,000. This is an increase of almost $11 million from the prior year. This is a very healthy budget and must be itemized so that citizens know exactly where this money is going and that they are receiving the services that a budget this size affords.
Sherburne County’s economic health depends on a strong business and industrial environment.
Therefore, it is important to maintain conditions that retain and promote business and industry. Losing important industries like the Sherco power plant in Becker would be detrimental to our community in jobs, taxes and quality of life.
