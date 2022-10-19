Chris Brazelton (Democrat)
1154 Willowbrook Circle, Delano
Family: My husband Larry and I have two children of our own plus have been foster parents to several more. We have a growing family of grandchildren.
Education: Graduate of Metro State University with a BA in Social Science
Current occupation: Child Support Officer
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Current member and past President of General Federated Women’s Club of Delano, current members and past chair of the Delano United Diversity Task Force, past officer of League of Women Voters, past chair of the HNA Neighborhood Revitalization Program.
What motivates you to want to continue as a State Senator:
I am running for office because we have become so polarized that it seems nothing can get done anymore. To live in a free, civil society we have rights and responsibilities. When we listen to each other with a goal of understanding each other’s experience and perspective, we often agree far more that we disagree. We just seem to have lost the art of listening. I not only work full time but also volunteer with several organizations, often in leadership roles.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
A fresh perspective. The incumbent has been in the legislature since 1994. With my background in business, non-profits and public service I believe I have enough experience to be able to understand what people want and will always work hard to represent my constituents.
What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?.
I think the biggest challenge is that our politicians often feed into the polarization by demonizing those on the “other side of the aisle” in order to rally their political base. This doesn’t serve our state well in the long run.
For years we have talked about the need for mental health services but have done little to make sure they are accessible to the people who need them the most. Those who have been traumatized by war and other violence need space and time to process the trauma. People are leading lives of quiet desperation until they break, causing damage and heartache to themselves and others. The costs to our families and our communities are immeasurable. We need to invest in mental healthcare now to save these costs in blood and treasure later.
We need an economy that works for everyone, and where everyone can find meaningful and life-supporting work. To do this, we have to assure quality education to our children and the children of our neighbors. We’re going to continue to need to tap into the best and brightest to solve the problems of the future, those we haven’t even begun to comprehend but that our grandchildren will face.
We need to look beyond the conveniences of today and take climate change seriously. Those who make a fortune off of fossil fuels are spoon feeding us messaging that convinces us to ignore the dangers of poisoning our air and planet. We know that hurricanes and tornadoes are becoming more frequent and more violent. Droughts and the fires that follow in some areas while torrential rains and flooding in others are causing devastation, huge loss of life and property damage in the billions. While we may debate the degree to which these natural events are made worse by human actions, our failure to act is a cost we and future generations cannot afford.
These problems may seem insurmountable. For me, it comes back to human relationships. Listening to each other with the goal of understanding. We call care about our children. We all want them to grown up and raise their children in a better world.
The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
We all know that our economy works in cycles. Budgeting must be done with that in mind. A surplus today, if not carefully managed, becomes a shortfall down the road. Proper management includes making wise investments to keep our infrastructure strong. We have seen how costly collapsing bridges and lead poisoning in water pipes can be. We will never have enough money to spend our way out of the damage that our failure to act causes. So we assess the needs, schedule the repairs and replacements, and keep our communities safe.
The same applies to the health of our citizens. Our budget must include assuring that our men, women and children have access to quality, affordable healthcare for our mental and physical health. Failure to address healthcare early results in far more costly care later. Once people become too incapacitated to provide for themselves, the burden falls
Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?.
We need a properly funded, functioning criminal justice system. We also need tested and proven measures to prevent criminal activity in the first place. We must hold those who harm others accountable, and we must do what can be done to prevent that harm from taking place when and where possible.
Most families need at least two incomes, or multiple part time jobs if that is all that is available, in order to cover the basic costs of housing, utilities and food.
Even in the best of families, children with no supervision and no access to safe activities can get into trouble. Without intervention, small trouble can become big trouble. All of our communities should be places where children are supervised by reliable, responsible adults in activities that nurture the qualities we want in our future leaders and parents of the next generation. We can do more to make this a reality by supporting quality, affordable child care, after-school activities and summer camps, sports leagues and jobs programs.
