Melissa Curtis (Incumbent)
9747 River Forest Drive Monticello
Family: Husband Greg Curtis, Children Rose Curtis (18) Monticello 2022 graduate, Grace Curtis (15) 10th grade, and John Curtis (13) 8th grade
Education: North Hennepin Community College and Saint Cloud State University, Elementary teaching degree grades 1-6
Current occupation: Licensed in home daycare for the past 18 years
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I have served on the Monticello School Board for the past 5 years and am seeking re-election. I have also served the past 5 years on the Wright Technical Center Board in Buffalo as the Monticello representative.
What motivates you to want to become a school board member?
I want to be a part of making the decisions that affect our students in Monticello because the first question in every decision should be “What is best for students?” I want to make sure students come first and that we prioritize their needs when making these decisions. We are here to prepare them for the future.
Every board and organization benefits by having individuals with varying skills and expertise. How might you contribute and add value to the board and District?
I have an Elementary teaching degree, substitute taught in Monticello and Saint Cloud schools, was the Director of Education at a Sylvan Learning Center, and for the past 18 years have run an in-home daycare in Monticello. This has given me experience working with a variety of students both in the classroom and outside of the classroom, leading to a good understanding of the unique needs of a variety of students and learning styles. My focus is on what is best for both students and staff.
What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
The school board works with the superintendent, staff, and community to develop a strategic plan for our school. The board selects the superintendent and oversees the budget, policies, and facilities of the school district. I believe the board should make sure we are doing all we can to prepare our students for life after graduation and make the most of our communities tax dollars.
What are the major challenges facing the school district in the next year and beyond? How do you think the school board should address these challenges?
I’d say a major challenge for monticello is in the area of funding, we need more funding to support our special ed program, to reduce the teacher to student ratios that have been rising, and to offer extra curricular activities/clubs to students at each school.
We have worked to pass referendums with no luck, so we have been forced to make budget cuts in many areas. Unfortunately this affects not only students, but also staff and our community. We now need to look for other ways to get funding for our district, and make ongoing adjustments to the budget.
How can the board and its members be accessible to the community?
The board is currently available through email, phone calls, citizen comments at board meetings, and some coffee chats on select Saturdays. Community members do contact us using all of these methods.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.