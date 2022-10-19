Mark Branson
16990 River View Cir Big Lake
Family: Wife: Nikki, Children: Tanner, Luke, Hadley, Cami, Ty
Education: BS Accounting Metropolitan State University
Current occupation: Certified Public Accountant
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, Monticello Baseball Association Board of Directors, Central Minnesota Leaders Prayer Breakfast Planning Committee, Scoutmaster – Boy Scouts of America, Youth Baseball Coach – 15 years
What motivates you to want to become a school board member?
Monticello public schools have been a blessing to our family for the past 15 years. We have enjoyed living in Monticello for over 19 years. We have been fortunate to have many teachers, administrators and coaches impact our children in positive ways. We see public schools as an educational institution designed to support the role of parents in raising responsible young adults to lead the next generation. I feel the best way I can give back is to ensure Monticello schools provide a positive impact to your children and grandchildren at least as solid as has been offered to my children.
Every board and organization benefits by having individuals with varying skills and expertise. How might you contribute and add value to the board and District?
A variety of skills and expertise on the school board will provide healthy debate and consideration of policies and direction. I am a CPA and partner with LB Carlson LLP with 15 years experience consulting with business owners. My ability to understand and explain financial statements and budgets will add value toward every dollar making the most positive impact on the students. Working with business partners, managing employees and supporting clients have contributed to my ability to make a difference in a variety of roles. As an Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America I represent the values of the scout oath and law. As a Christian I believe strong morals and service to others have helped me build strong relationships with a variety of people. Coaching has led me to believe we can impact all players or students but not everyone deserves a blue ribbon.
What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
The school board approves curriculum, sets district policies, oversees administrators, hires the superintendent, oversees and approves the budget and appropriately partners with the community and parents. You can count on me to see that these responsibilities are covered and you will have a voice.
What are the major challenges facing the school district in the next year and beyond? How do you think the school board should address these challenges?
We are still at the beginning of a long recovery from unnecessarily extreme restrictions during covid. Returning the focus to education to prepare our students for the next chapter of their lives is critical. Gender identity, pronoun preferences and critical race theory are the next hurdles we must overcome. These distractions are being pushed by the fringe minority and need to be set aside. School board members should redirect the focus back to the education of math, science and reading. The ability of board members to debate and discuss these matters can avoid the potential pitfalls of losing focus on education and allow teachers to do what they are passionate about – teaching.
How can the board and its members be accessible to the community?
The school board members should be expected to respond to phone calls and emails. The school board should welcome parents, grandparents and community members to express their suggestions and concerns. The process to receive suggestions or concerns should be clearly explained and made available to the parents. The board should support teachers in the effort of working with families to help the students of Monticello become successful adults. I will be a voice for you to keep Monticello schools great.
