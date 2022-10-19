Jennifer R. Lewis Kannegieter (Incumbent)
9395 Golden Pond Lane, Monticello
Family: My husband of 16 years and our two sons, ages 8 and 11.
Education: I received a Bachelors of Science from Winona State University and my Juris Doctor from Hamline University School of Law.
Current occupation: I am an estate planning and family law attorney with my own firm in Monticello.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I have served on the Monticello School Board since 2018. I am currently involved with the Pinewood Parent Teacher Organization, and was previously part of the Eastview Parent Teacher Organization, holding leadership positions for both. I am on the parent committee for Monticello Cub Scout Pack 272. I serve on the Personnel Committee at my church. I have been a member of the Monticello Women of Today since 2008, serving in leadership roles from 2008 to 2012.
What motivates you to want to become a school board member?
My involvement with the schools through volunteering and PTOs and a desire to serve my community is what first led me to run for the school board in 2017. I wanted to be helpful and there is nothing more important than setting our children up for future success. I quickly learned that being on the school board requires knowledge about so much more than just our district. It requires a knowledge of the various requirements placed on school districts, the complexities of school finances, Human Resources and employment law, technology, insurance, and so much more. I have dedicated my time to understanding each of these areas in an effort to best serve the district. I believe I have been a valuable member of the board and feel that I can continue to serve the district in a meaningful way. Over the past four years the district has made great strides in addressing budget shortfalls and developing a strategic plan for the future of the district. I am motivated to see that through and continue what has been started.
Every board and organization benefits by having individuals with varying skills and expertise. How might you contribute and add value to the board and District?
I approach my role on the school board the same way I approach my law practice. It is important to look at the big picture, to understand all the different pieces and how they interact with each other. It is important to understand what the laws, requirements, or restrictions are. It is also important to consider many different options and look for creative solutions when possible. Often we need to balance different aspects or prioritize different things. In all decisions it is important to understand we are dealing with real people - students, teachers and other staff, students, parents, and all of our community members. I am good at taking in and processing information; identifying issues, strengths, and weaknesses; and considering all sides and possible solutions.
What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
The school board serves as a bridge between the district and the greater community. The school board is the governing body in charge of hiring and supervising the superintendent; developing and approving district policies and budgets; and making sure the district is in compliance with various legal requirements. We work with the superintendent and others in developing the district’s strategic plan. School board members also sit in on a variety of committees across the district.
What are the major challenges facing the school district in the next year and beyond? How do you think the school board should address these challenges?
Funding continues to be a challenge for our district. State funding has not kept up with rising costs and requirements placed on school districts. Before moving forward with a significant budget reduction we sought input from the community with a referendum. The referendum did not pass so we moved forward with the reduction. We now need to figure out the best way to make continued budget reductions while still meeting statutory requirements and striving to provide the best educational experience to the children of the Monticello school district. We also need to continue seeking new funding sources and creative solutions for working within our financial means.
How can the board and its members be accessible to the community?
While the board and its members are accessible to the community by having regular meetings open to the public and by having our e-mail addresses and phone numbers available on the district website, I feel the best way members can be accessible to the community is by being approachable and active members of the community. The most authentic conversations I have had with community members have happened outside of the formal board setting - at other school related events or other community activities. Community members who have questions about the district might feel intimidated about making a formal contact but appreciate the opportunity to casually ask questions when they see a board member at a child’s activity or out running errands.
