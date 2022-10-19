Casey Root
19944 199th Circle NW Big Lake
Family: Wife, Christine, and Hayleigh (10), Kaleb (8), Kenzley (6)
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Mathematics
Current occupation: Engineering Control Systems and Data Acquisition Manager
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Various roles of volunteering including coaching wrestling years ago and recently, two years of youth baseball here in Monticello
What motivates you to want to become a school board member?
I am running for the Monticello School Board because I believe there needs to be a multi-faceted approach to achieve a strong education to ensure success for both the students and the community. This extends from the clarity and direction of the curriculum, all the way to how our tax dollars are consumed on everyday functions. Too often the voice of the parents is excluded regarding their children’s education, and the community is only aware of budgetary shortcomings after the money is spent, leading to referendums with little or no structure other than vague threats of the school in peril. Our school employees are often caught in the middle of this, when their only desire is to teach and help our students achieve greatness. I also believe as a community that we need to recognize and utilize our teacher’s talents to their fullest potential.
Every board and organization benefits by having individuals with varying skills and expertise. How might you contribute and add value to the board and District?
With an extensive background in project management and teamwork over the course of my engineering career, I am always attentive to the requirements and goals of a project and the budget associated to achieve these goals. These skills have improved over time from working in both my current roles, and back to my time working in Mission Control Center for the International Space Station at NASA. Though my technical expertise would be a benefit to the board and the district, my ability to collaborate with people of all backgrounds to help promote their skills and goals would also be a great benefit to the community. I also recognize the important and vital impact of the teachers in our school district, and we need to support them with adequate funding and the required tools for everyone to be successful.
Serving as an elected member of the school board will also allow myself to help in the continuation of an environment where all from the community are welcome to participate, and the students (our stakeholders) achieve a solid education that provides them the necessary tools and prepares them for success in all aspects of their future endeavors.
What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
The role of the school board is to participate with the community and address their concerns pertaining to the policies that oversee the district’s budget, curriculum, personnel, facilities, and Superintendent selections. The policies set by the school board also need to be in a manner that promotes and utilizes the skills of our teachers and community members that benefit public education on behalf of the students. The school board needs to also be cognizant of the fiscal impacts these policies have on the community both long and short term. .
What are the major challenges facing the school district in the next year and beyond? How do you think the school board should address these challenges?
There are multiple challenges we face in the next few years and beyond; the main three I will focus on here are budget impacts, test score improvements, and ease of parental inputs. With respect to the budget, it needs to be delivered in a transparent way such that the community can see more than top line categories when it comes to spending. With consistently rising costs in everyday goods and services, this will negatively impact the school’s ability to function without reigning in the budget expenditures. To properly address these impacts, we need people on the board that will seek ways to minimize our cost, and optimize how we do business. As the community is invested in our school, detailed breakdowns on the costs incurred by the school district need to be addressed, otherwise we will end up in the all-too-common cycle of increased taxes year after year without a correlation in academic achievements. In addition to increased cost mitigations, we still need to make sure our budget properly supports our teachers for long term success.
In regards to test score improvements, the past five-year trends on testing proficiency levels, according to the schools own published data (https://www.monticello.k12.mn.us/Page/1512) show there was already a significant district-wide downtrend pre-covid across categories of math, reading, and science. These downtrends were only then exasperated by the covid pandemic. We can’t strive to just survive the school year and hope student test scores improve. We need to set attainable and measurable goals that will move us back into an uptrend. There needs to be an aggressive action plan on how we can work together with both the teachers and community to help raise the scores. In this area is where I intend on working directly with the teachers as they are in the classroom and can provide invaluable feedback, along with every willing community member on this development plan.
In regards to parental input, we need to make sure that parents have clear avenues of communication to respectfully raise all concerns that arise. Parents want and need to be involved with their children’s education to achieve academic excellence. The success of the school in all aspects of education, sports, music, clubs, and student/family support are a symbiotic relationship that needs to be cultivated for constant growth. We have a community full of talented people, whether they are in business, sales and even the ever-critical trades industry that can help our students learn. We need to have a process in place to welcome any volunteers that want to share their skills in a way to give back.
How can the board and its members be accessible to the community?
The school board should be open to any communication route the community chooses, whether this is in person at school board meetings, a dedicated social media outlet, or email. There also needs to be a policy adopted where the school board is required to respond to community members when questions and comments are submitted. A simple and public repository of submitted questions and answers from the school board pertaining to policy decisions would benefit both the community and the school. The current process most school boards follow of working behind the curtain is not healthy. At the end of the day, the school board works for the community it is based in. If there are any other questions the community has, feel free to reach out and ask me either via mail or through my website: caseyroot4monticello.com
