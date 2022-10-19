Lloyd Hilgart (Incumbent)
6413 82nd Street, Monticello
Family: Wife Jayme, son Holden, daughter Avery
Education: Bachelors degree from St. Cloud State Occupation: Owner of H. Brothers Painting
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Monticello planning commission- 8 years
Monticello City council- 10 years
Monticello Mayor- finishing up 2nd year
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the mayor?
My motivation started when I first moved to Monticello in 1999. Being a part of a community to me means being involved. Building a successful community takes a lot of hands and I would like to continue helping with that process.
What do you see as the mayor’s role and responsibility?
I believe the Mayor’s role is to be an ambassador for the City. Part of the Mayor’s responsibilities are to help make Monticello a safe, clean and desirable place to live.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
I believe my previous work as a planning commissioner, council member and current Mayor is invaluable. My 25 years as a business owner provides an important angle when making decisions.
I believe my previous work on the City council and as the current Mayor of Monticello speaks for itself. I was instrumental in helping bringing forward the following projects:
New fire station
Willows landing assisted living facility
UMC expansion
Block 52 redevelopment
Relocation of DMV and Monticello chamber of commerce to the Prairie conference center
Monticello “Let’s Chalk” event
What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the mayor and city council should address these challenges?
Two major challenges facing the City of Monticello are the current state of the economy and the licensure of Xcel energy. Being cognizant of the budget is important. Looking through department budgets to determine wants vs needs is important to help keep levy increases as low as possible. Continuing to focus on essential services ( water, sewer, streets, law enforcement) is first and foremost. The Xcel license is currently proposed to run through 2040. Staff and myself have had multiple meetings with the regional President of Xcel. Working together to come up with ways to help extend the license through 2050 is top on our list. Focusing on expanding our tax base by helping current businesses expand and by bringing new businesses to town will set us up for success in the future.
How can the mayor be accessible to the community?
I am accessible to all residents and businesses by phone and email. My preference is to talk by phone or in person to really address issues and not leave anything up to interpretation. I believe social media while valuable for sharing information is not a place to discuss individual concerns.
Wild Card: Write anything you’d like to say to voters on topics we have not asked about?
I want to start by saying how grateful I am to have been a resident of Monticello the past 23 years. The last 20 years I’ve spent on the planning commission, City council and as Mayor have been extremely fulfilling. I take my role very seriously and take the time to do my homework so I can make the best decisions as possible. My goal is to help bring the right mix of housing, retail and industry to Monticello making it a place to live, work and shop. By continuing to bring events like “Let’s Chalk” to town we can build on the already great events we have (Riverfest, Brewfest, Movie in the Park, Music on the Mississippi and many others). I would like to take this opportunity to thank our local organizations (Lions, Rotary, Women of Today and others) for the countless volunteer hours in hosting these events that make Monticello a special place to be. I would also like to thank our business community that so generously donates to help finance the events that everyone gets to enjoy year in and year out. Thank you for all the support I’ve received over the years and I look forward to continuing my role as the Mayor of Monticello.
