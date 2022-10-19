Tracy Hinz
6295 86th Street NE, Monticello
Family: Chad Hinz (spouse), Huntley Hinz (son), and Haidyn Hinz (daughter)
Education: Bachelor of Arts –Social Work/Psychology and Graduate Degree—Social Work
Occupation: Clinical Manager M Health
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
• Monticello Economic Development Authority (EDA)
• Bridging the Gap Women’s Ministry (BTG)
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Legislative Committee (NAMI)
What motivates you to want to become a city council member?
I am motivated by a desire to continue to serve the City of Monticello. I am looking forward to broadening my scope of leadership beyond my current EDA Commissioner capacity. I also firmly believe that I can continue to be an excellent example of how our city government can and should be compromised of individuals with all different professional backgrounds, various areas of passion and dedication, as well as different scopes of experiences. Yet, with all our differences, we can all come together and focus on common goals for our community.
What do you see as a city council member’s role and responsibility?
I believe that this role is multi-faceted and requires each council member to be flexible, willing to easily pivot, work effectively with team members, all while representing community members and maintaining reasonable/ethically stewardship of our city’s human and fiscal resources.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
Hmm, this is an interesting question. I honestly don’t think that I can deliberately call out anything that I would bring that the other candidates would not bring. I believe that any person who chooses to run for an elected position, brings about a unique set of characteristics, skills, and talents which are entrenched within a framework of leadership and teamwork skills, such as transparency, commitment, honesty, ability to listen without judgement, with a dedication to remain focused on our city’s goals, vision, and dreams for present and future planning.
Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interests of the city and its residents?
I think trust will be built over time, through my actions, which I will achieve. However, a critical part of this process is a willingness to listen, engage, accept feedback, and be open to all viewpoints. I can give certainty that I will listen and encourage engagement/participation for all Monticello residents. I believe that we all must participate to ensure effective partnerships between our city of Monticello and our residents. Lastly, I do believe that as a current EDA Commissioner, I frequently have the opportunity to make decisions that are in the best interests of the city and its residents.
What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the city council should address these challenges?
I think one area of focus for our city will be our adjustment to economic uncertainty as well as our continued realization of how our community living is very much a response to circumstances beyond our control. The mastery of our circumstances is capitalizing on what we do have control over, such as our actions, level of participation and commitment to treat each of our neighbors with kindness and respect. In addition, key community wide issues such as current and future projections of transportation barriers, redevelopment and restoration of our downtown area, capitalizing on new business and industrial opportunities as well as retaining strong healthy partnership with our current businesses will be vital areas of focus. I believe that our city council should be compromised of individuals who are dedicated to raising awareness, providing education, and encouraging engagement from all residents of Monticello in a framework built within transparency.
How can the council and its members be accessible to the community?
I think council member accessibility to the community should entail various forms of communication, utilizing social media, email, mobile phone contact, as well as organized opportunities such as open forums at city council meetings or other organized and scheduled meeting forums.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.