Lee Martie
9251 Oak Ridge Drive, Monticello
Family: Spouse, Molly and five children.
Education: Monticello High School, Class of 1986; Bemidji State University, Bachelor of Science Degree 1990; William Mitchell College of Law, Juris Doctorate 1997.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Treasurer, Vice President, & President of the Bemidji State University Criminal Justice Association. Mentor Big Brother/Big Sister Program. Tenth District Fee Arbitration Committee Chair. Vice-President of National Organization of Professionally Adopted Koreans (NOPAK). Youth Baseball Coach. Secretary for Youth Soccer Association. Tae Kwon Do Instructor.
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, a city council member?
I ran for Mayor of Monticello back in 2010 and wanted to see a leadership change back then.
I respect what Lloyd Hilgart and the current council has done in the last few years. The city has experience growth in residential, commercial office and retail sectors. I want the city to continue down that path. I was in communication with Bill Fair and when I learned he was not going to re-file for council, I decided to file and run for city council.
What do you see as a city council member’s role and responsibility?
• The government of the City of Monticello is directed by a city council consisting of the elected mayor and four elected city members. The role of the city council exercises legislative authority and determines all matters of policy. The city council appoints personnel responsible for the proper administration of all affairs relating to the city.
• The responsibility of the city council is to make the policy and personnel appointments fully informed and with an understanding of both the short and long term impacts those decisions have on the residents of the city of Monticello.
What do bring to the table that your opponents do not have?
• My education, experience, and diversity.
• I graduated from Monticello High School with Honors. I was in the top 10 of my graduating class. I received an academic scholarship to Bemidji State University and a memorial scholarship at William Mitchell College of Law. I passed the bar exam in 1997. I was admitted to practice law in the State of Minnesota and in Federal District Court of Minnesota.
• My first job after graduating law school was with a local law firm here in Monticello. From there, I was an Assistant Wright County Attorney for 8-years. I was in private practice here in Monticello for another 4-years. I was an Assistant Meeker County Attorney for 2-years. I am currently an Assistant Anoka County Attorney. I’ve been with Anoka County for 5-years.
• My vast experience includes criminal prosecution, criminal defense, family law, probate, wills, business, civil litigation, child support enforcement, civil commitments, juvenile delinquency, truancies, and child protection matters.
Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
• I’m committed to the city of Monticello. I have an extensive history of commitment and involvement. I grew up and graduated from Monticello. I went off to college at Bemidji State and then to St. Paul for law school. I returned to Monticello with my first job as a lawyer with a small firm here in Monticello. I was a criminal prosecutor for Wright County. I started a tae kwon do studio in Monticello in which I taught tae kwon do for over 20-years. I received my 4th degree black belt during that time. I coached youth baseball, basketball, and football when my son played. I was treasurer for the soccer association during the time my daughter played. I played golf league at the Monticello Country Club, co-ed volleyball at Hawks, and bean bag leagues both at River City and Hawks.
• With my commitment and involvement with the city and all that it has to offer, residents can trust I will make decisions in the best interest of this city and especially of its residents.
What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the city council should address these challenges?
• Initially, as the city of Monticello continues to grow in population, residential, commercial office and retail sectors, so does the increased need for law enforcement presence. The current two-year law enforcement contract with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office was set to expire on December 31, 2023. The City of Monticello has not had an increase in the hours per day for law enforcement protection within the city limits for over 5-years.
• I’ve communicated with Sean Deringer, Wright County Sheriff. The city council will need to look at increasing the hours per day that Wright County Sheriff’s Office provides.
• Other major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond are the “Big 6” as outlined in the 2022 Adopted Budget.
~Improvement to the city’s downtown with focus on Block 52
~A new operations, maintenance, and storage facility for the Public Works Department
~The Points at Cedar 100-acre development area
~Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park, a joint venture with Wright County of which the city is responsible for the athletic park area
~A Water Treatment Facility to treat the city’s water supply
~Fallon Avenue Improvements, for future development to the South and for increased pedestrian safety.
• The city council will need to prioritize and decide which should be done now rather than later looking at the need and cost. For example, the public works facility is a top priority. We have authorized request for proposals from architects and contractors and have a site. The final step is bonding to fund it and realize it won’t be cheap.
• The city council’s continued desire to meet the current and future growth needs as outlined by theses Big 6 will have to be balanced with the continuation and maintaining a low tax capacity which right now is the third lowest of the 17 cities in Wright County.
How can the council and its members be accessible to the community?
For me personally, ever Friday night, you can find my wife and I out for dinner for Pay Day Friday. The places we eat range from Beef O’ Brady’s, Legion, VFW, Buffalo Wild Wings, River City, Rustech, Nordic, Chatters, and of course Hawks. Otherwise, one can email me directly at leermartie@gmail.com.
