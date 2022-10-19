Charlotte Gabler (Incumbent)
6431 River Ridge Lane Monticello
Family: Husband Jeff, Daughters Hailey, Melita
Education: Anoka Ramsey Community College/Metropolitan State-Accounting
Occupation: Senior accountant which includes payroll/reporting for a local heavy/highway contractor.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteered positions:
City of Monticello Design Advisory Committee 2004-2006, Monticello Planning Commission 2006-2014, Monticello City Council 2015-current. Various subcommittees/liaison/alternate roles over the years as a Planning Commissioner and Council Member-such as comprehensive plans, Library Board, Personnel Committee, Planning Commission, I-94 West Coalition, and Central Mississippi Regional Planning Partnership. I am also a Monticello Girl Scout Leader for Troop 16143, Girl Scout Troop 17569 (graduated), and retired Service Unit Manager for the Monticello Girl Scouts 2011-2018. Girl Scout Volunteer of Excellence recipient 2013
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, a city council member?
I am motivated to continue connecting residents & businesses to City Hall and to connect City Hall to its residents and businesses. My goal is to continue building relationships throughout the city so folks feel comfortable reaching out to city staff/stopping by city hall and to make sure residents/businesses understand how local government works with its processes/policies/procedures. I am also energized to continue to lead Monticello forward with growth in such areas as industrial, commercial/retail, and housing while maintaining our sense of community. The “magic” of Monticello lies in its people. If people feel heard, included, encouraged, educated, and empowered, it benefits us all.
What do you see as a city council member’s role and responsibility?
Council member’s have the responsibility to be honest/transparent, fiscally responsible, responsive, engaging, thoughtful, and questioning as they look at policy, procedure, process, and decision making, as it pertains to the overall big picture of the city. Day to day operations are staff/crew responsibilities, whereas, Council provides the direction and sets the goals and overall tone.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
I bring a sense of enthusiasm and energy as well as question asking and connect ability. Along with the willingness to do the homework to understand the various viewpoints.
Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
I live here just like each of you. I am your neighbor/relative/co-worker/etc. I know the decisions I make effect everyone’s household just as it effects mine. I don’t own any rental properties and I don’t own any businesses in town that might cause conflict of interest. I do have an education in accounting and I have work experience/knowledge in land development and heavy/highway construction.
What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the city council should address these challenges?
The city tax base is one challenge for sure. We all know Xcel is our largest tax payer and there has been discussions whether nuclear plants will continue. If we lose this particular payer, it has a ripple effect across the community. A recent study has been done on what type of growth Monticello will need in industrial/commercial in order to replace Xcel if it should not continue. This study helps us plan for industrial parks/business campuses in land area and it helps keep the focus for the EDA on their workplan for generating marketing about the community. The city is also apart of the Coalition of Utility Cities in work to help with potential transition policies at the state level as Monticello is a city that does not receive local government aid currently.
Another challenge is our financial planning/financial management. Also known as “how are we paying for these items/when should we do these items?” As the city itself grows, we know infrastructure such as roads, water/sewer/stormwater will need to be updated and added. Some of these categories are apart of enterprise funds (meaning we charge for them and those fees pay for costs associated) but there are some items such as roadways, parks, the community center, law enforcement, and so forth that require funds from the general levy (property taxes). A recent long term financial management plan has been created so the finance department can run scenarios with council to understand the best options for capital projects. This plan takes in tax capacity, what we hold in debt, and when timing would be best.
Transportation. This particular topic is on the minds of us daily. Local traffic and regional traffic movements. Monticello participates with the West I-94 Coalition to help with the expansion of I-94 both eastbound and westbound to keep the corridor moving effectively & efficiently between the Twin Cities and St. Cloud. Monticello also participates in the Central Mississippi Regional Planning Partnership to help with the growth and expansion along the State Highway 25 Corridors-specifically in the area of Highway 10 to 94.
Businesses look at accessibility to these major roadways. As for local traffic, the goal is to have “complete streets” meaning vehicles, pedestrians, bikes all share the roadway and its designs to make sure each are safe. Of course, this topic is subject to all of opinions and thoughts, so we do our best to manage expectations with capital dollars.
These are just the bigger topics but there are definitely items we are working on such as the drinking water treatment plant, Fallon Ave improvements, Safe Route to School projects, the Public Works Facility, the Pointes at Cedar, and of course continued efforts into the core downtown Monticello.
How can the council and its members be accessible to the community?
I think this particular item is something that relates to the individual council member themselves and what they are comfortable with. I, for one, have folks email me, send me messages, call, stop me in the store/on the street, etc. I do not mind at all as my role is to represent the citizens of Monticello and to keep them updated, informed, connect them with staff, etc. I learn so much from each of you! As for the Council as a whole, come join us at a meeting. There is a section for citizen comments at each meeting for residents/businesses to address council at the podium about items that may not be on the agenda. Questions are great. Getting the direct answer from staff and council helps stop mis-information that occurs.
