Bruce Anderson, Republican, (Incumbent)
3222 Aadland Ave. N.E. Buffalo
Family: wife Ruth. My first wife, who passed away, and I were married 33 years and have 5 Children; I married Ruth in 2009 and she has 3 Children; we have 14 grandchildren together.
Education: I am a graduate of St. Francis High School; two-year (A.A.) Agri-Business Degree graduate from Willmar Technical (Ridgewater) College; Business Administration Degree (B.A.) at Northwestern College.
Current occupation: Currently I serve as the MN State Senator for Senate District 29 which upon redistricting covers most of Wright County (excluding Rockford Township) and Kingston and Kingston Township in Meeker County.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I have served as the MN State Representative for HD-19A for 18 years. Presently I am a Board Member of W.C.C.A. {Wright County Community Action} and on the Board for Functional Industries, Inc. – 15 years each.
Prior to and serving in elected office, I served our Country/State of MN in the U.S. Navy (6 yrs.), the MN Air National Guard (20 yrs.) and the U.S. Air Force Reserves (5 yrs.).
What motivates you to want to continue as a State Senator:
There are still issues that are forever coming to the service of “Battle Scars/Wounds” from the Vietnam War, which I served during its many years. Soldiers, Airmen/Women, Seamen/Women contact my office regularly seeking assistance in dealing with the complications from Korea, Iraq, Kuwait, & Afghanistan.
Being raised on a dairy farm and serving on the Agricultural Committee I see and hear of the many Farmers who cannot afford to farm anymore and there is NO ONE to replace them except the Large Corporate Monopolies and regretfully, these large farms have their headaches, financial along with Govt. rules & guidelines which PREVENT them from being able to manage and care for their farms as they have been educated to do.
Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities are struggling to continue to function due, in part, to the “LOW WAGES and long hours; because of ALL the RULES & REGULATIONS they are required to follow; thus, many of these NECESSARY WORKERS are leaving the healthcare field.
Because I have daughter with Cerebral Palsy and know of other families with Special Needs children, I want to continue to help Group Homes who daily meet the needs of these individuals.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
What I bring to the table is my years of Service to my Country in the Military and as years of service in our State Government. I also serve on the W.C.C.A. as a Board Member and on the Functional Industries Board.
What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?.
Key issues affecting SD-29 is the Large $10 Billion Dollar Surplus which is OVER AND ABOVE LAST YEAR’s 2-year Budget Cycle – OVERTAXATION OF OUR CITIZENS. I am concerned that Couples, Individuals, and Businesses are leaving this state because of not only high TAXATION but also the burden of Government Bureaucracy in their daily lives. We have INFLATION, High GAS Prices, Higher Food Prices, Higher Heating & A/C Prices with increased Natural Gas and Electricity Prices. CRIME is rampant and almost out of control with MOST of my Constituents Supporting, Defending and Respecting Law Enforcement. Because Wright County has a Great Law Enforcement presence, we do not want to support them. Senior Citizens desire to see their SOCIAL SECURITY INCOME TAXES ELIMINATED once and for all! Businesses can’t find Workers to fill the positions that during the COVID PANDEMIC were told to stay at home and these Workers have NOT RETURNED TO THEIR place of Employment – Not enough Workers but plenty of Jobs available. There is a BIG CONCERN for Nursing Homes, Long Term Care Facilities and Group Homes staying open due to Low Wages, Long Hours and Healthcare workers leaving the field to work somewhere else.
The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
The MN Senate in the ’22 Session passed legislation to Lower Tax Rates on all of Minnesotans from 5.35% to 2.25% on the lowest Income Bracket but the MN House refused to accept that offer. We will, if we retain the Senate Majority, bring up that Legislation and Lord willing pass it again. We also want to get rid of Social Security Income Taxes on all MN Seniors! We see crime continue to rise and will offer legislation again to be “TOUGH ON CRIME” by tightening the guidelines by which Prosecutors and Judges determine sentencing for those who break MN/FEDERAL Laws. We will again bring legislation to help with the expansion of necessary Broadband to those communities who lack the necessary Internet Speeds and Networks to efficiently meet the needs of our citizens. We will again bring legislation to help the Nursing Homes, Long-term care facilities and Group Homes meet the Low wages, cauterize the rules & regulations that harm our Healthcare workers, and incentivize those in the Healthcare industry to stay involved. We will again bring forth legislation that will bring about low, inexpensive, Low Carbon yielding energy like what the Monticello Nuclear Plant is now producing and expand to create more of the same. Another issue is Property Tax relief because of the local increases of Property Tax Values and there will be an attempt to change the homestead market value exclusion to help reduce a portion of a home’s property taxable market value.
The biggest Enemy in our State is the RULES & REGULATIONS brought about by the unwieldy MN State Bureaucracy. I hear from so many Businesses about the State’s Guidelines whether in The Pollution Control Agency, The Healthcare Industry, Education, Environment & Natural Resources, Commerce and Consumer Protection, Human Services to Local Government. We, the Minnesotans of this State, are OVER REGULATED WITH HARSH PENALTIES THAT KILL OUR BUSINESSES AND OUR ENTREPRENUERSHIP!!
Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?.
I believe the Senate will again vote to stop the revolving door of dangerous criminals and provide a three-strike law for violent offenses. I also believe we in the Senate will vote to increase penalties for crimes against the most vulnerable among us, which would include vulnerable adults and unborn children who die when the mother is injured due to a crime committed against her. Other areas that will be addressed will be in the area of anti-trafficking investigation and help law enforcement get the funding necessary to be trained in how to work with those who are victims of sex trafficking. Get tough with stronger penalties for child pornography. Help those who have been sexually assaulted – especially against women and children.
