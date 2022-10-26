Family: Husband Mike, Daughter Mikaela, Son Mitchel
Education: BA from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Masters degree in Education from Saint Mary’s
Occupation: 3rd Grade Teacher
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
• Big Lake School Board for eight years (current, the rest are past positions)
• Girl Scout Leader/Community Coordinator for Girl Scouts
• Team manager for Hockey
• Ice Board Secretary
• Lacrosse Booster Club Treasurer
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, a city council member?
I really enjoy serving the citizens of this community, along with the staff and students of the district. I would like to continue as a board member and help in making Big Lake Schools the best it can be.
Every board and organization benefits by having individuals with varying skills and expertise. How might you contribute and add value to the board and district?
I have been in education for 27 years. I hold licenses in Elementary Education K-6, Specific Learning Disabilities K-12, and reading teacher K-12. I am currently taking classes to get my principal’s license. I am passionate about public education, a strong communicator, and enjoy collaborating with others.
What do you see as the school board’s role and responsibility?
The school district’s role is to set the policy and the strategic direction of the district. The school board governs the district, the staff deal with the day to day operations. The board is responsible for doing what is best for all students, while looking out for all stakeholder interests.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
I think the major challenge facing most school districts is helping student make up for their learning lag from the pandemic. The board can support the schools by listening and understanding what supports are needed for helping students to be successful.
How can the school board and its members be accessible to the community?
Board members are always available by email. Board members also attend community events. The community members are welcome to attend our meetings and work sessions.
