Kim Noding (Incumbent)
Address: 3070 Lake Ridge Dr, Big Lake
Family: Husband of almost 40 years (Michael) and 8 children
Education: Dual A.S. degrees, Accounting and Business. Anoka Ramsey Community College, Coursework at St. Catherine’s University, Bethel University.
Occupation: Accounting/Global Tax and Customs – Cargill Inc. headquarters in Wayzata, Small business co-owner – Beautiful Kitchens and Baths, Inc.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
• Big Lake City Council – April 2021 - present
• Big Lake Economic Development Authority – April 2021 – present
• Big Lake JPA Fire Board – April 2021 – present
• Big Lake Community Education Advisory Board – April 2021 – May 2022
• Big Lake Community Lakes Association (Council liaison) – June 2022 – present
• Youth Theatre Workshop, Elk River Community Theatre, Command Performance Choirs: various volunteer and leadership positions, including grant writing
• Various homeschool organizations: leadership, organization, start-ups for various homeschool groups.
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, a city council member?
My family has been here in Big Lake for more than 27 years, and we call this city “home”. I love the lakes, I love the parks, I love the community. I met my best friend here. We chose to add on to our home so we could stay here as our family grew, instead of moving outside of town.
Big Lake has seen a lot of changes in 27 years. The population has almost tripled since we’ve moved here. We’ve even seen remarkable changes in the short time I’ve been a council member – including new businesses in town, progress on infrastructure with road improvements, beginning work on wastewater expansion, and more housing coming, including a much-needed senior housing project.
I am grateful to have played a part in these and more things Big Lake has done and is doing. Since I’ve been on the council for a little more than a year, I have learned so much and I am just getting started. I hope to continue and bring more good things through the city council that benefit the people who live and work here in Big Lake.
What do you see as a city council member’s role and responsibility?
I think the responsibility of a council member is to be the listening ear/voice for the people who live and work here, whether they voted for you or not – and to help manage the city’s business as efficiently and effectively as possible. With five individuals seated on the council, each with a unique perspective, there is often debate as to how best to accomplish this. But I think healthy debate from differing perspectives is good, and necessary to best represent the interests of all the people of Big Lake.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
What I bring is my own unique perspective and experiences – as a wife and mother of 8, a business owner and partner, an employee, an accountant, a student, a teacher, a volunteer and leader of organizations over the years, a survivor of hardship, a “senior citizen” who’s been through many phases of life and still feels young, and certainly not least of all, as a person of faith – faith in God and faith in my country and our inherent liberty.
Many of us share common relatable experiences. I will use my unique perspective and my years of experiences to listen, empathize, and help the Big Lake community whenever, wherever, and however I can.
Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
I think it’s important to make the best decisions I can for Big Lake, because every decision the council makes affects all of us who live and work here, either directly or indirectly – and that includes me and my family, my friends, my neighbors. Therefore, as an elected official, I’m responsible to listen to people, to look out for everyone’s interests in community matters as I would my own, and to make the best decisions and choices that I can, cooperatively with the rest of the council.
What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the city council should address these challenges?
One of the bigger challenges Big Lake faces is future wastewater treatment expansion. Our wastewater treatment facility is 40-ish years old (part of it) and our city is outgrowing capacity. This needs to be addressed soon and not put off any longer, as the limitations in capacity could stall future development within the city.
Currently, the city has contracted with a company that is looking at various options for expansion, along with possible funding opportunities.
In addition, we could always use additional business in town for economic growth and support of the residents in Big Lake, to take more of the tax burden off the residential sector. I am always in support of strong business growth, a thriving business community, and the jobs and tax benefits that come with that growth.
How can the council and its members be accessible to the community?
My goal as an elected official is to be available and to listen when community members speak about any topic pertinent to the city – and to help if, when, and where I can. The council is responsible to do this. My email is KNoding@BigLakeMN.org, or VoteKimBigLake@gmail.com. I welcome input from the Big Lake community.
