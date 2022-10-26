Ken Halverson (Incumbent)
Address: 710 Katrina Lane, Big Lake
Family: Wife, Julie, and son, Tyler
Education: Graduate of Monticello High School, numerous college classes and certificates
Occupation: Truck driver and retired 30-year member of the Big Lake Fire Dept.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
-Elected in 2020 to the Big lake City Council
-Currently, I serve on the Big Lake Parks Board
-Currently, serve on the Big lake Finance Committee
-Currently, serve on the Code Revision Task Force
-Previously, served on the Big Lake EDA Board
-Over 30 years on the Big Lake Fire Dept., 2 years as chief
-25 years volunteering as a youth baseball coach, also serving on the BLBYA board for 8 years
-Served on the Big Lake Youth Wrestling Board
-Volunteered as a youth football coach
-Volunteered as a youth basketball coach
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, a city council member?
After volunteering in the community for over 30 years, I am driven to want to help people feel a part of our community. I feel a large part of this is ensuring citizens feel their voices are being heard. This approach helps citizens resolve problems that they may have with the city and it continues to strengthen our entire community.
What do you see as a city council member’s role and responsibility?
I think it is important that I represent all of the taxpayers. I also think it’s my responsibility to help mediate any issues that may come up between city hall and taxpayers. In addition, one of my goals has always been to help our community flourish while also being fiscally responsible. Going forward I will continue to focus on this same approach beginning by looking into how to reduce city spending.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
While on the Big Lake Fire Department I was a department head in charge of the overall budget. I believe this gives me a different perspective as I’m better able to understand funding and challenges that may arise. In addition, I have a lot of knowledge of past areas of strength and weakness that the city has had. Those previous strengths and weaknesses are critical to ensuring our city council uses the proper information to make both educated and responsible decisions.
Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
A large reason is that I don’t believe in the statement, “that’s just the way we do it”, I want to know why by asking questions and hearing different perspectives. I intend to make sure whatever decisions are being made, are indeed, in the best interest of the city and its residents. Also, I want to build Big lake up and not lower our building standards. Sitting on the Code Revision Task Force has allowed me to be involved in pushing for higher building standards. Lastly, I believe that I have continually taken the interest of the city and its residents into my decision-making over the past 2 years I’ve been on the city council.
What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the city council should address these challenges?
We need to address and resolve issues as they come along and stop pushing them down the road. An example of this is how the wastewater treatment plant was addressed. That project was roughly 18-20 million, but now it has grown to over a 30 million dollar cost. Additionally, I want to make sure we are funding our parks as some are now over 20 years old. Another challenge I see is that new developments are not being held to our standard, for codes. As I have previously stated, I want to build Big lake up and not lower our standards. Finally, I would like to control high-density housing by analyzing the pros and cons of each housing development that comes to town.
How can the council and its members be accessible to the community?
I think the council is accessible to the community. Our phone numbers and emails are on the city webpage and the newsletter which is mailed out. I have received many phone calls and emails over the past 2 years. I have been able to help set up meetings with staff at residents’ houses and multiple taxpayers have been able to have their concerns heard and addressed. I can always be reached at 763-286-8152 or KHalverson@Biglakemn.org
