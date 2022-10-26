Jack Merwin
Address: 19101 Gunter Way, Big Lake
Family: Wife (Andrea), sons, Elliot (8) and Ethan (3)
Education: AAS Degree in Accounting, graduate of Big Lake School District
Occupation: Sales Manager at Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
• The Wave Youth Center: Executive Board Member (2021-current)
• BLSPC (Big Lake Substance Prevention Coalition): Executive Secretary (2021-current)
• Big Lake Parks Advisory Committee
• Upcoming Homeless Project (still in formation)
What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, a city council member?
I want to provide a set of ears and a voice to the residents and business owners that feel they are not being heard. I hope to motivate people to rise up, become active, and be the change they want to see. We have a passionate and amazing community that deserves to be heard.
What do you see as a city council member’s role and responsibility?
While most of the work behind the scenes is done by our city’s extremely talented administration and various committees/boards, it is ultimately the role of the city council to approve or disapprove these plans, while listening to the needs of the residents and business owners.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
I hope to bring a new level of positive collaboration to our council, and will work hard to keep city-level politics nonpartisan and from the ground up.
Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
I have spent the last 29 years in Big Lake building trust and staying engaged as a true community member, and my family and I hope to stay for many years to come. We have not only watched Big Lake grow to what it has become today, but we have also played a part in the growth.
What are the major challenges facing the city in the next year and beyond? How do you think the city council should address these challenges?
Over the last decade, our city has seen growth that nobody expected which has been a burden on our wastewater facility and our roads. We need to continue to address this growth and the strains to our infrastructure by looking into grants, low-interest loans (when available), building our cash fund, while also minimizing the impact to the taxpayers. Responsible and sensible financial planning is a necessity.
How can the council and its members be accessible to the community?
Our council has to listen to, and engage with, our community at all times. Personally, I prefer to meet folks in-person over social media, but any communication and engagement is better than none, especially in times of pandemics where it is not always possible to be face-to-face. Our city administrator does a wonderful job at sending highlights of council agendas, and I would like to make sure people know how to contact the council when questions or concerns arise.
