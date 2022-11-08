Election 2022 MT

Raeanne Danielowski.will be returning to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners after a 3,878 to 2,944 win over challenger Paul Fanberg.

Danielowski,a former mayor of Big Lake, will continue to represent Big Lake and Big Lake Township on the board after receiving 56.58 percent of the vote.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

