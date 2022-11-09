Election 2022 MT

Incumbent auditor/treasurer Diane Arnold is returning to the Sherburne County government center in Elk River after defeating Chad Westberg in the race for Sherburne County auditor/treasurer.

Arnold held a 20,024-12,722 lead after votes were tallied Tuesday, Nov. 8. Arnold had 60.93 percent of the votes.



