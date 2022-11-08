Election 2022 MT

Sen. Bruce Anderson (R) holds large lead in the race for the Senate District 29 seat.

With 86 percent of the precincts reporting, Anderson holds a 22,683 to 10,494 lead over Democratic challenger Chris Brazelton. Anderson currently has 68.32 percent of the vote.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

