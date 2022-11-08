Election 2022 MT

Sen. Andrew Mathews has commanded nearly 72 percent of the vote on his way to becoming the Big Lake area's new representative in the Minnesota Senate.

Big Lake, part of Senate District 30, will move to the newly drawn Senate District 27 after redistricting earlier this year.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments