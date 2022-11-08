Election 2022 MT

Sen. Andrew Mathews has a commanding lead in the race to be the Big Lake area's new representative in the Minnesota Senate.

With 30 of 32 precincts reporting at 11:59 on Tuesday, Nov. 8 , the Republican senator held a 25,683 to 10,106 lead over Democratic challenger Amy Minzel. Mathews had 71.73 percent of the votes.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

