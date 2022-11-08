Election 2022 MT

Sen. Andrew Mathews has a commanding lead in the race to be the Big Lake area's new representative in the Minnesota Senate.

With 26 of 32 precincts reporting, the Republican senator held a 22,642 to 8,874 lead over Democratic challenger Amy Minzel. Mathews had 71.82 percent of the votes.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments