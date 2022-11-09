Election 2022 MT

GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR

   

 Steve Pattern and Matt Huff

Grassroots Legalize Cannabis

 19,783 .89

 James McCaskel and David Sandbeck

 Legal Marijuana Now

 25,721 1.16

 Scott Jensen and Matt Birk

 Republican

 963,479 43.54

 Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan

 Democrat

 1,180,304 53.34

 Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter

 Independence Alliance

 15,834 .72

 Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A Dwire

 Socialist Workers

 6,604 .3
    

 SECRETARY OF STATE

   

 Kim Crockett

Republican

 963,257 44.29

 Steve Simon

Democrat

 1,209,816 55.63
    

 STATE AUDITOR

   

 Will Finn

Grassroots Legalize Cannabis 28 1.82

 Tim Davis

Legal Marijuana Now

 55,570 3.54

 Ryan Wilson

Republican

 687,162 43.83

 Julie Blaha

Democrat

 795,650 50.75
    

 ATTORNEY GENERAL

   

 Jim Schultz

Republican

 731,721 46.06

 Keith Ellison

Democrat 855,207 53.84
    
    
    
    
    
  
