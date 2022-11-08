Election 2022 MT

With 12 of 13 precincts reporting, one incumbent and two newcomers hold the lead on three seats on the Monticello School Board.

Incumbent Melissa Curtis had 3,556 votes, Mark W. Branson had 3,369 votes and Casey Root had 2,916 votes. Incumbent Jennifer R. Lewis Kannegieter had 2,620 votes in the early returns.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments