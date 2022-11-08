Election 2022 MT

Incumbent Charlotte Gabler was the top vote-getter in the 2022 Monticello City Council election and was one of two candidates elected to the council on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Gabler received 2,614 votes, or 39.37 of the votes to take the top spot in the election.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

