The primary elections for the 2022 will be held on Tuesday August 9. Early voting and mail-in voting has already begun.
While there are no primary elections in the Monticello and Big Lake areas for seats in the Minnesota House or Minnesota Senate.
There are not primary elections for Wright County or Sherburne County commissioner seats is districts home to Monticello or Big Lake, as well.
The race for the 6th District Congressional seat is also not subject to a primary election.
But there are a handful of State offices with elections needed to whittle down candidates prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
For governor and lieutenant governor Democrats Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are seeking reelection. They will face off in the primary election against Ole Savior and Julia Parker.
Republicans endorsed Scott Jensen and Matt Birk as their party candidates. They are being challenged in the primary by Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow, and Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards.
Candidates for the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis party and the Legal Marijuana Now party also have primary elections in the race for governor.
In the race for secretary of state, incumbent Steve Simon is facing DFL challenger Steve Carlson. GOP-endorsed Kim Crockett is being challenged by Erik van Mechelen.
In the race for attorney general, incumbent Keith Ellison is being challenged by fellow Democrat Bill Dahn. On the GOP ticket, Sharon Anderson, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow will be on the ballot.
There is no primary election in the races for state auditor.
Save and closePolling Places
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9.
Monticello has four polling places and residents vote based upon where they live. Big Lake has three polling places.
Whether you live in Monticello, Big Lake, or outside the city limits in the surrounding townships, you can find your polling place on the Minnesota Secretary of State website at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us
