The two-week filing period for local elected offices opened Tuesday, Aug. 2 and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.
In Monticello, filing is open for two seats Monticello City Council. The filing period for the seat of Monticello mayor is also open.
The two-week filing period for local elected offices opened Tuesday, Aug. 2 and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.
In Monticello, filing is open for two seats Monticello City Council. The filing period for the seat of Monticello mayor is also open.
The four-year Monticello City Council seats held by Charlotte Gabler and Bill Fair are up for election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. So is the two-year mayoral seat currently held by Llloyd Hilgart.
Gabler began her term in 2018, the year she and Hilgart were re-elected to the city council.
Hilgart was elected mayor in 2020. His council seat was vacated by the City Council after being sworn into office.
Brian Hudgins was appointed by the City Council to fill the remaining two years of Hilgart’s seat on the City Council.
Then in 2021, Hudgins resigned from the council due to an employment relocation. Fair, who had previously served as mayor and multiple terms on the City Council.
It’s Hilgart’s original elected seat on the council that will join Gabler’s on the Nov. 8 ballot.
There are also three seats open on the Monticello School Board.
The filing period is open for seats held by School Board members Candace Carda, Melissa Curtis, and Jennifer Lewis Kannegieter, which expire at the end of the year. All three were elected in the 2017 election and began serving 4-year terms in January 2018.
In Big Lake, the seats of two council members will be on the Nov. 8 ballot: Those of Ken Halverson and Kim Noding.
Both Halverson and Noding gained their seats during mid-term special elections.
Halverson’s seat on the council is the original seat won by Mike Wallen in the 2017 election. Wallen’s seat was soon vacated when then-mayor Raeanne Danielowski joined the Sherburne County Board. Wallen became mayor and Rose Johnson assumed Wallen’s council seat. Halverson was elected to the seat in a November 2020 special election following the unexpected death of Johnson in July 2020.
Noding gained her seat in a special election following the election of Mayor Paul Knier in the November 2020 election. Knier defeated Wallen, which resulted in Knier vacating his seat on the Big Lake City Council. Noding was the top vote-getter in a three-candidate special election.
On the Big Lake School Board, seats held by School Board Chair Tonya Reasoner, Lenette Brown, and Dan Nygaard are expiring and will be on the ballot.
Big Lake Township has two expiring seats on its township board. The filing period is open for the Supervisor 1 position held by Dan Brenteson and the Supervisor 2 position held by Larry Alfords.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.