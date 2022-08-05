Monticello Election 2022

The two-week filing period for local elected offices opened Tuesday, Aug. 2 and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. 

In Monticello, filing is open for two seats Monticello City Council. The filing period for the seat of Monticello mayor is also open.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

