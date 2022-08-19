Ballots for the Nov. 8 local elections continue to take shape.
The filing period for city, school and township seats closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Hours before the filing period closed, the list of candidates appear on the Nov. 8 ballots were becoming more clear.
The Monticello Times went to press Tuesday, prior to the close of the filing period. Final filings can be found online at www.monticellotimes.com and in the Aug. 25 edition of the Monticello Times.
In the race for Monticello mayor, incumbent Lloyd Hilgart filed for reelection. He will be challenged by Billy Vickers, the brother of 2016 city council candidate Zachary Vickers. Vickers was hired by the City in June as a clerk at the liquor store.
For Monticello City Council, incumbent Charlotte Gabler and Economic Development Authority (EDA) member Tracy Hinz have filed for the two open seats.
In the Monticello School Board race, three seats are open. Incumbents Melissa Curtis and Jennifer Lewis Kannegieter have filed for re-election. Casey Root Mark Branson have also filed.
There is one seat open on the Monticello-Big Lake Hospital Board- the Monticello seat. Michele Hertwig has filed for the hospital board seat.
Silver Creek Township has two seats open this year. Michael Romanski is running for Seat 1. Seat 2 incumbent Chris Newman is seeking re-election to his seat.
Big Lake has two city council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot: Those of Ken Halverson and Kim Noding. Both Halverson and Noding have filed for re-election.
On the Big Lake School Board, seats held by School Board Chair Tonya Reasoner, Lenette Brown, and Dan Nygaard are expiring and will be on the ballot. Reasoner and Ashley Schabilion have filed for two those seats.
In Big Lake Township, Dean Brenteson has filed for Seat 1. Incumbent Larry Alfords, Carey L. Adler and Eric Rosa have filed for Seat 2.
There are five races in Orrock Township: Four supervisor seats and township treasurer.
Janine Arnold is seeking to be re-elected as township treasurer. She is unopposed.
Running unopposed for supervisor seats in Orrock Township are Bryan Adams for Seat A, Gary Goldsmith for Seat C. In the race for Seat D, Paul Ellinger and Darwin Kostrzewski have filed. In the race for Seat B, Ann Felber will face off against Bob Hassett.
There are also a number of races in the Monticello-Big Lake area that were determined during Spring filing periods.
Wright County Sheriff: Sheriff Sean Deringer.
Wright County Attorney: Brian Lutes.
Minnesota Senate District 29: Incumbent Bruce Anderson (R), Chris Brazelton (D)
Minnesota House District 29B: Marion O’Neill (R), running unopposed.
Sherburne County Board:
Minnesota Senate District 27: Andrew Mathews (R) and Emy Minzel (D)
Minnesota House District 27A: Shane Mekeland (R) and Ronald Thiessen (D)
6th Congressional District: Incumbent Tom Emmer (R), Jeanne Hendricks (D)
