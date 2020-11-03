In a repeat of the results of the 2016 race for Wright County Commisioner, incumbent Darek Vetsch defeated Tom Perrault in the race for the District 2 seat.

Vetsch received 6,695 votes to 5,331 votes for Perrault.

Etsch will continue to represent Clearwater, Clearwater Township, Maple Lake, Maple Lake Township P-1A, Maple Lake Township P-1B, Monticello, Monticello Township, and Silver Creek Township on the Wright County Board.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments