In a repeat of the results of the 2016 race for Wright County Commisioner, incumbent Darek Vetsch defeated Tom Perrault in the race for the District 2 seat.
Vetsch received 6,695 votes to 5,331 votes for Perrault.
Etsch will continue to represent Clearwater, Clearwater Township, Maple Lake, Maple Lake Township P-1A, Maple Lake Township P-1B, Monticello, Monticello Township, and Silver Creek Township on the Wright County Board.
