The Big Lake City Council will have a new look come January.
Councilors Seth Hansen and Scott Zettervall did not seek election. A special election determined the winner for Rose Johnson's seat, who died unexpectedly in July.
Ken Halverson defeated Keith Green 2,548 to 1,822 in the special election for Johnson's seat. Halverson will assume his spot on the council immediately at the next council meeting because Johnson's seat was not an expiring council seat.
In the regular city council election, Paul Seefeld was the top voter-getter in the three-way race for two council seats. Sam Hanson won the second seat.
Seefeld had 2,895 votes. Hanson had 2,465 votes. Sam Heidemann was the odd candidate out after receiving 1,462 votes.
