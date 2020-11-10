Sherburne County has been receiving some inquiries regarding the validity of votes cast during this year’s general election.
Please note that Sherburne County election officials conducted an accuracy test of election equipment, ballots, and felt-tip pens prior to Tuesday’s general election. This test showed that the correct vote count was properly recorded and transmitted to the state’s system.
- Reports of software errors with the voting system vendor here in Sherburne County, as reportedly alleged in Michigan and Georgia, are inaccurate.
- Similarly, reports alleging issues with the use of felt-tip pens to vote on hand-marked ballots here in Sherburne County are equally inaccurate.
- A Fact Sheet from the voting system vendor addressing these two alleged problems is attached.
Additionally, once the Canvassing Board reviews and certifies voting results, a hand counting of votes from three random precincts will be held to further validate that ballots, pens and election equipment functioned properly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.